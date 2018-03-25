The Spandana Foundation organized its seventh annual “Spandana Spelling Bee 2018” in San Ramon, Calif., Feb. 24.
A total of 206 students from first grade to eighth grade from various schools in the San Francisco Bay Area competed actively in three different categories of seniors, intermediate, and juniors.
Arya Reddyvari won the championship in the senior category, while Vayun Krishna triumphed in the intermediate category, and Chaitra Thummala emerged a winner in the junior category. In addition, grade winners from each grade were recognized and were presented awards.
Overall first-place winner was Reddyvari.
In the junior category, Zukhil Subramanian took the second spot, while Aditi Chitta took third.
The second and third positions in the intermediate level were taken by Anirudh Nayak, and Vishaak Murali, respectively.
In the senior level category, the second place went to Anwesh P. Sahu, with third place going to Rishik Gandhasri.
The competition this year raised over $10,000, which founder Giri Lankipalle informed the attendees about how the funds raised through this event and other events were helping the poor in India.
He highlighted some of the programs that Spandana Foundation runs to support orphans, schools with special need kids and old age homes.
