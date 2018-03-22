Krishanti Vignarajah, a Sri Lankan American gubernatorial candidate in Maryland, recently released a campaign ad urging voters throughout the state to vote for a woman in this year's election.
Vignarajah, a former policy director for former first lady Michelle Obama, is the lone woman in the field of candidates vying to take the seat from Republican incumbent Larry Hogan.
The YouTube ad, titled, "A Mother's Promise," starts with the candidate saying what she can bring and ends with Vignarajah saying, "Some people say no man can beat Larry Hogan. Well, I'm no man. I'm a mom. I'm a woman. And I want to be your next governor."
The Democrat, who is among eight within the party who will compete in the June 26 primary, used several images of her breast-feeding her 9-month-old daughter Alana in the 30-second ad.
"It was no accident. It's my life," she said in a Washington Post report.
To back up her claim about better policy outcomes, her campaign cited several news articles and studies that make the case that teams with women in leadership outperform male-only-led enterprises and that governments led by women enact policies that are better for women and families, the Post said.
Public health spending goes up when women lead, said a report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, it added. An academic study published by the Section on Intergovernmental Administration and Management’s State and Local Government Review said female governors pay more attention to social welfare policies than their male counterparts, the report said.
In the ad, Vignarajah points out that no woman currently holds a statewide elected position in Maryland. But the number of women seeking office in Maryland has roughly doubled this year compared with 2014, part of a national wave of female candidates that includes the election of more than a dozen women to the Virginia General Assembly in November, according to the report.
Vignarajah came to the United States from Sri Lanka with her parents when she was 9 months old. She has selected former Baltimore Teachers Union president Sharon Blake, who is African American, as her running mate, creating the first all-female gubernatorial ticket in Maryland since 1994 and the first in state history to include two women of color, the Post reported.
Vignarajah graduated from Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County and then attended Yale College, where she earned a master’s degree in political science and a B.S. in molecular, cellular and developmental biology. She was a Marshall Scholar at Oxford University, where she received an M.Phil. in international relations, before returning to Yale Law School, where she served on the Yale Law Journal (see earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2wbUQ9H).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.