A longtime professor at Carnegie Mellon University, Srinivasan Seshan, March 27 was named the new head of the university’s Computer Science Department.
Seshan, who is taking over for Frank Pfenning, will assume the role July 1, University School of Computer Science dean Andrew Moore said in a statement.
“We are all excited about Srini Seshan's new role as head of CSD,” Moore said. “He is an outstanding researcher and teacher, and I'm confident that his expanded role in leadership will help the department reach even greater heights.”
Seshan joined the department’s faculty in 2000. The Indian American educator served as the department's associate head for graduate education from 2011 through 2015, the university said.
His research focuses on improving the design, performance and security of computer networks, including wireless and mobile networks, the news release said.
He and his research group have developed ways to more efficiently transfer video content over the internet, and have worked on new architectures that would make the internet more trustworthy and better able to evolve as technology changes, it added.
His most recent project — Elastic Placement, Posture and Performance, or EP3 — explores a flexible approach to securing our computing and networking infrastructure. EP3 enhances network security by enabling firewalls, intrusion detection and other security components to be deployed in ways that can change over time, making our networks less vulnerable to attack, according to the university.
Seshan earned his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in computer science at U.C. Berkeley. He worked as a research staff member at IBM's T.J. Watson Research Center for five years before joining Carnegie Mellon, according to his bio.
Seshan has been honored for his work a number of times. Among his honors include the three-year Finmeccanica Career Development Professorship in computer science, which supports outstanding young SCS faculty members; two IBM Faculty Partnership awards; and the National Science Foundation's Faculty Early Career Development, or CAREER, Award.
