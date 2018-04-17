The Stanford University Graduate School of Business April 4 announced that it has inaugurated a Young Scholar Award in Quantitative Methodology after V. Seenu Srinivasan, Indian American professor of marketing.
The award, inaugurated by the Marketing Research Special Interest Group of the American Marketing Association, is named in honor of the market research trailblazer best known for pioneering the methodology of conjoint analysis, the statistical research technique that measures how people weigh tradeoffs when making decisions, according to a news release.
The award will encourage and reward research on new quantitative and empirical methodologies of interest to both academics and practitioners of marketing, and will be awarded annually, it said.
Young scholars are eligible if they have received a doctoral degree in marketing or a related field no more than six years prior. Nominations will be accepted through April 15.
Earlier this year Srinivasan, the emeritus Adams distinguished professor of management, was among three distinguished scholars inducted as 2018 AMA Fellows at the AMA winter meeting. Recognized for their outstanding and lasting contributions to the marketing discipline, as well as for the practice of marketing in the field and service to the association, AMA Fellows are nominated from the academic community and selected by a group of distinguished peers, Stanford announced in a news release.
Srinivasan’s primary research interest is in the measurement of customer preference structures, and its role in product and service planning and pricing, for which he coined the term “conjoint analysis” in a 1978 research paper coauthored with the late Professor Paul Green.
The Indian American professor has also received a number of awards, included the Parlin Award for outstanding contributions to marketing research, the Churchill Award for lifetime achievement in marketing research, the Converse Award for outstanding contributions to the development of the science of marketing and the “Buck” Weaver Award for lifetime contributions to the advancement of theory and practice in marketing science.
Additionally, Srinivasan is also a Fellow of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences and a Fellow of INFORMS Society for Marketing Science.
