A Stanford University professor has been named a 2018 Simons Investigator awardee in mathematics and physical sciences by the Simons Foundation.
Akshay Venkatesh, an Indian American researcher and professor in the university’s math department, was among 16 individuals named award recipients in five categories, including mathematics, physics, astrophysics, theoretical computer science and MMLS.
Venkatesh’s research is in number theory and related fields. A major focus of his recent work has been the topology of locally symmetric spaces, according to the foundation’s bio.
In that context, he has postulated, and gathered evidence for, a deep relationship between this topology and the motivic cohomology of certain algebraic varieties, it said.
Meanwhile, on Aug. 15, Venkatesh will move to the Institute for Advanced Study’s School of Mathematics in Princeton, New Jersey, to serve as a member of its faculty.
Venkatesh’s contributions have been recognized internationally, and he has produced acclaimed results such as resolving the “subconvexity problem” for degree two L‐functions. IAS said in a recent news release.
Moreover, his work on disparate problems pertaining to the general field of number theory has transcended boundaries between subjects, yielded important insights across multiple research areas, and introduced several new directions.
Currently a Stanford professor, Venkatesh served as distinguished visiting professor in the Institute’s School of Mathematics in 2017–18, leading a special program on analytical and topological aspects of locally symmetric spaces.
His appointment underscores the centrality of number theory and representation theory, the fields in which Venkatesh is a leading figure, to the past, present and future of the School of Mathematics, IAS said.
He was C.L.E. Moore Instructor at MIT, a member on the Institute’s School of Mathematics and associate professor at New York University’s Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences.
His research has been recognized with many awards, including the Ostrowski Prize, the Infosys Prize and the Salem Prize, and he has been an invited speaker at the International Congress of Mathematicians in 2010 and will speak again in 2018.
Venkatesh earned a B.Sc. at the University of Western Australia and a doctorate at Princeton University.
