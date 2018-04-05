An Indian man looks at the Facebook app on his smartphone in Amritsar on March 22. The State Department announced March 30 that it intends to ask visitors from abroad applying for a U.S. visa for their social media profiles, along with five years of past phone numbers and email addresses. “This is unnecessarily intrusive and beyond ridiculous,” commented Indian American Prof. Anil Kalhan. (Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images)