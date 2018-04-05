The State Department announced March 30 that it will require visitors seeking a U.S. visa to submit their social media profiles, along with five years of past phone numbers and e-mail addresses.
The proposal was entered into the Federal Register, and will be implemented after a 60-day public comment period, which ends May 29. Many of those submitting comments denounced the move as an invasion of privacy. The proposal would affect more than 14 million people, primarily those from India, Brazil, Mexico, and China. Citizens of 40 other countries do not require visas to enter the U.S., and thus would be exempt from the proposed rules.
Indian American Anil Kalhan, an associate professor of law at Drexel University, took to social media to express his concerns about the proposal. “This is unnecessarily intrusive and beyond ridiculous,” said Kalhan on Twitter. “Infringes on right to privacy and freedom of expression/association. And to what rational end?”
“It's absurd. Like other immigration policies this admin has instituted in name of ‘security,’ seems mostly intended to discourage people from immigrating to or visiting the U.S. altogether,” said Kalhan, who serves as the international human rights chair for the New York City Bar Association.
The rule can be read and commented on here.
A State Department spokeswoman told India-West in an e-mail: “Under this proposal, nearly all U.S. visa applicants will be asked to provide additional information, including their social media identifiers, prior passport numbers, information about family members, and a longer history of past travel, employment, and contact information than is collected in current visa application forms.” The new rule would thus apply to those seeking an employment-based visa, including H-1B applicants and their dependents.
“National security is our top priority when adjudicating visa applications, and every prospective traveler and immigrant to the United States undergoes extensive security screening,” said the State Department spokeswoman. “We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes and to support legitimate travel and immigration to the United States while protecting U.S. citizens,” she said, noting that the U.S. already requests limited contact information, travel history, family member information, and previous addresses from all visa applicants.
“Collecting this additional information from visa applicants will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants and confirming their identity,” she said.
Under the proposed rule, visa applicants will be asked:
- Whether the applicant has been removed or deported from any country
- All phone numbers used by the applicant in the last five years
- All email addresses used by the applicant in the last five years
- Whether certain family members have been involved in terrorist activities
- Social media identifiers used by the applicant on certain platforms in the last five years.
The specific platforms for which applicants will be required to provide their social media identifiers will be listed on the form. An additional optional question will permit applicants to voluntarily provide social media identifiers on other non-listed platforms.
The proposal covers 20 social media platforms, many of which are based in the U.S., according to The New York Times, including Facebook, Flickr, Google+, Instagram, LinkedIn, Myspace, Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr, Twitter, Vine and YouTube. India is home to the largest number of Facebook users in the world: 250 million residents of India use the popular social media platform, according to 2017 data from statista.com. The U.S., by comparison, has 230 million Facebook users.
Travel to the U.S. declined by four percent in 2017, in what has popularly been termed the “Trump slump,” which equates the drop in tourism to the administration’s travel bans of visitors from several countries.
Late last year, the Department of Homeland Security began collecting data from the social media profiles of immigrants and naturalized citizens, after a 60-day public comment period, in which the majority of commenters stated their objections to the proposal.
“There's something deeply troubling about government databases full of links to our private dating lives, civic engagement, and online diaries,” Indian American social activist Anirvan Chatterjee told India-West last October. “We wouldn't expect the U.S. government to ask for every photo or piece of writing, public or anonymous, any immigrant has produced.”
Chatterjee explained that the new DHS initiative could affect any immigrant or naturalized citizen using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, dating apps, and online health forums, amongst other social media. “This kind of demand is both repugnant, and serves no meaningful security purposes,” he said. (Read earlier story here.)
