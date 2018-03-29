Twelve states have agreed to sign on to a lawsuit which seeks to block a question about citizenship being asked on the 2020 Census, stating that the query violates the Constitution, which mandates that all residents of the U.S. must be counted, regardless of immigration status.
New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said March 27 he would lead a multistate lawsuit to block the decision. Separately, the state of California filed a lawsuit March 27 with the District Court of Northern California (see earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2E2YhSs).
New Jersey state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, who is Indian American, announced March 27 that his state would join Schneiderman’s lawsuit. “Notwithstanding the Administration’s rhetoric, we don’t need a citizenship question on the 2020 Census. And the reality is that such a question would only do harm,” said Grewal.
“Particularly in the current national climate, a citizenship question will obviously cause great consternation and discourage participation in the Census. That lack of participation will inevitably have far-reaching, negative effects – particularly in New Jersey, where we have the third largest percentage of immigrants in the country,” said Grewal, the first Sikh American attorney general in the nation.
Commerce Department Secretary announced late night March 26 that the 2020 Census form would include a question regarding citizenship. “Having citizenship data at the Census block level will permit more effective enforcement of the Voting Rights Act. Obtaining complete and accurate information to meet this legitimate government purpose outweighs the limited potential adverse impacts,” said Ross in a press statement.
The announcement has unleashed a volley of ire in the immigrant community, which believes that asking about citizenship will discourage minority communities from participating, leading to a huge undercount.
The lawsuit – which will name the Commerce Department and the Census Bureau as defendants – claims that including the citizenship question on the decennial Census form threatens the fair representation of states with large immigrant communities in Congress and the Electoral College. An undercount of residents in states with large immigrant populations could potentially threaten the amount of federal funding for programs like Medicaid, infrastructure, schools, and other federal services.
“A fair and accurate count of all people in America is one of the federal government's most solemn constitutional obligations. The Trump Administration's reckless decision to suddenly abandon nearly 70 years of practice by demanding to know the citizenship status of each resident counted cuts to the heart of this sacred obligation, and will create an environment of fear and distrust in immigrant communities that would make impossible both an accurate Census and the fair distribution of federal tax dollars,” said Schneiderman in a press statement announcing the impending lawsuit.
The last time the Census included a question about citizenship was in 1950.
Several civil rights organizations immediately denounced Ross’s announcement. “Ross is simply trying to shrink-wrap a respectable label on a bottle filled with Trump’s poisonous partisan agenda,” said Indian American Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, during a conference call with reporters March 27.
“In fact, existing Census Bureau research already documents the growing reluctance of survey respondents to take part in any Census Bureau surveys – all due to the “climate of fear” created by the Trump Administration’s hostile policies and rhetoric,” she said.
Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, who chairs the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, said in a press statement that she had questioned Ross a week ago, to ask him about the citizenship question and whether the question had been tested and studied over a multi-year period the way other Census questions are. “Secretary Ross said only that the citizenship question was under review, while acknowledging that he had heard concerns about the question’s impact on accuracy and suppression of responses,” said Chu.
“I’m incredibly concerned by the inclusion of an untested citizenship question whose sole impact will be to suppress participation in the 2020 census. By including a question on citizenship, which is not required by the Constitution, the Trump Administration is exploiting the fear of immigrant communities who are already reticent to divulge personal information to the federal government,” she said.
“The Census is not about who should be in the country. It’s about understanding who is currently in the country and it should not be treated as just another weapon in Trump’s anti-immigrant arsenal,” stated Chu.
Gregg Orton, national director of the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, said in a press statement: “Despite broad opposition from a wide range of stakeholders, including the business community, the Administration has chosen its anti-immigrant platform over the integrity of American civic engagement.”
How do you make America great again if you don’t know who America is? But perhaps a simpler question is whether this Administration even cares,” stated Orton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.