Indian scientists are remembering physicist Stephen Hawking for his contributions that directly affected them in their careers, following the death of the legendary scientist March 14.
A postdoctoral research fellow and astrophysicist at Georgia Institute of Technology, Karan Jani, credits Hawking for putting him on the path towards becoming the scientist he is today, according to a Quartz report.
Specifically, Jani, who was part of a global team that helped detect the existence of gravitational waves and among Forbes’s 30 under 30-Science list in 2017, said it was Hawking’s 1988 book, “A Brief History of Time,” that introduced him to a world of big ideas that nobody in his small town of Vadodara was talking about, the report said.
“One of the great things about Hawking was he broke that communication barrier between scientists and regular people. His book reached (a) small town of India. And ironically, no Indian scientists’ books had reached that market,” Jani told Quartz.
A Brief History of Time sparked Jani’s interest in black holes and the origins of the universe, and convinced him that this could be his calling, according to the publication.
Jani has worked at the LIGO Livingston Observatory in the U.S. and the Albert Einstein Institute in Germany, besides the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics in Canada, where Hawking was a research director, the report noted.
Another scientist of Indian origin, Abhas Mitra, when speaking of Hawking said that he had determined in 2000 that “exact” black holes as we thought of them could not exist as they would not follow the rules of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. Instead, Mitra argued that all black holes would only be approximate or quasi black holes, Quartz reported.
“In my 2000 paper, I pointed out the fact that experimental physicists had failed to find any evidence for Hawking Radiation, and I predicted neither will be there any such evidence in (the) future because there could not be any exact horizon, any exact black hole in the first place,” he told Quartz. “Accordingly, I exerted that there is really no Black Hole Information Paradox.”
Hawking discovered that black holes emit electromagnetic radiation — which later became known as Hawking Radiation — and proved theoretically that they could eventually disappear for good.
Then, in 2014, he said there actually were no black holes at all, or at least not in the way we’d been taught to think about them. Hawking, it seemed, had solved the “black hole information paradox,” Quartz said.
“Information” in physics refers to the specific states of each particle in the universe — things like their mass, position, and temperature, the report said.
The laws of quantum physics say information can be transformed, but can’t be completely destroyed. We know black holes collect matter and energy, and based on Hawking’s early discovery that black holes can eventually disappear, the disappearing black hole would destroy the energy and matter collected over time.
Mitra says he asked several big-name physicists at the time, including Hawking, to critique his work. But he never received a response. And his theory never really got the international science community’s attention, Quartz noted.
By the time Hawking changed his stance, Mitra had spent several years studying and writing about black holes, cosmic gamma ray bursts, and more, the report said.
He even went on to head BARC’s theoretical astrophysics department. And though his life’s work never brought him the kind of international renown that Hawking enjoyed, Mitra is also mourning the physicist’s recent death at the age of 76.
“Stephen Hawking has been a highly inspiring human being for all, including me, and his passing away is a great loss for physics,” he said in the report.
