A sign commemorating the Ghadar Party in Astoria, Ore., which had gone missing about a half year ago, has officially been replaced and an April 7 rededication ceremony brought some closure to the incident.
The sign, memorializing the party, which was an early 20th century Indian independence group that initially met in Astoria in May 1913 at the former site of the Finnish Socialist Hall, had been reported stolen in October 2017 (see India-West article here).
In December, donors, including local politicians and Indian American business owners, came forward saying they would pitch in to help replace the bronze metal sign (see India-West article here).
“We have something in our hearts that belonged to them,” said Bahadur Singh, president of a Sikh temple in Salem, the largest in Oregon, said in a Daily Astorian report.
Other speakers at the rededication ceremony event included historian Johanna Ogden, state Sen. Betsy Johnson and other local and state officials, as well as representatives of regional Sikh communities.
The anti-colonialist party which worked toward India’s independence from Britain was led by Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims throughout the West Coast.
As declared by the California legislature in 1913 upon its founding, “The Ghadar Party was the first organized and sustained campaign of resistance to the British Empire’s occupation of the Indian subcontinent.”
From its base in California, the Ghadar Party sent 616 members to spark an independence movement in India, of whom 527 were Sikhs.
The sign was resurrected in 2013 in the centennial of the movement, memorializing the group, and was attached to a metal pole at Maritime Memorial Park.
The daily publication’s April 9 report said that the sign has proved to be an important site for tourists from India and Indian American communities across the United States.
Ogden said, according to the report, that, given the current policies and views arrayed against modern-day immigrants, the story of the Sikhs in Astoria and the founding of the Ghadar Party remain very important.
“How often does a historian get to see history come to life?” she told the publication. “It doesn’t get any better.”
There are plans to hold a celebration of the Ghadar Party’s founding in mid-July. Organizers hope it will become an annual event, the report said.
