A 55-year-old man was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with the murder of an Indian American shop-keeper in East Orange, New Jersey.
Tarlok Singh, 55, was found dead Aug. 17 in the bathroom of the store he owned, Park Deli & Grocery (see India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2MFUUJN). The Essex County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the matter alongside East Orange police, initially did not release a cause of death.
But in a statement announcing the arrest of Roberto Ubiera, 55, the prosecutor’s office reported that Singh had been fatally stabbed to death.
Katherine Carter, spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, told India-West that Ubiera would occasionally come in to Singh’s store and do odd jobs, for which he was paid. “They were not strangers to each other,” she said.
No motive, however, has yet been announced for the brutal attack. Carter said she expected more information to be released when Ubiera makes his first court appearance Aug. 23.
The suspect is currently being held without bail at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark, New Jersey. He has been charged with murder, according to Carter, and his arrest record also shows he has been charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.
Carter said that Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Adam Wells will argue at the Aug. 23 hearing for Ubiera to continue to be held without bail.
“We do not believe this to be a hate or bias-motivated crime,” said Carter in an earlier interview, adding there was no evidence to support a racially-motivated attack.
Singh had reportedly bought the store to support his family in India and had worked there for six years at the time of his death. He leaves behind a wife and children who live in Punjab.
IANS reports: Customers who spoke to the WABC TV soon after the killing of Tarlok Singh, whose first name was initially spelled as "Terloka,” described him as "extremely generous.”
One of them, Anthony Pointdexter, said he was a "great guy, never bothered nobody. He worked 7 to 7 every day. One of the hardest (working) people I've ever met."
