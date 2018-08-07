Christopher Newport University Aug. 2 announced that Indian American Dr. Suparna Chaudhry has been named the new director at the university’s Reiff Center for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution.
Chaudhry also serves the Department of Political Science as an assistant professor; she earned her doctorate in political science at Yale University. She was previously a post-doctoral fellow in U.S. foreign policy and international security at the John Sloan Dickey Center for International Understanding at Dartmouth College.
“I am broadly interested in issues related to human rights and conflict,” she said in the release. “My research is on state repression of civil society – when governments start feeling threatened by civil society groups, what tactics they use to crack down on these groups and how governments learn these authoritarian tactics from one another.”
Equally passionate about teaching and research, Chaudhry enjoys having a role that bridges academia and policy, and she appreciates CNU’s proximity to the nation’s capital, the university added.
“Being part of a center that’s more public facing and being close to Washington, D.C., are ideal for communicating your research – not just to the public, but also to the policymakers,” she said.
In her position, the Indian American academic will implement a threefold mission, the university noted.
First, the center will organize conferences and public events addressing international concerns. Second, the Reiff Center will organize professional development workshops for students interested in careers within human rights and social justice.
The third objective entails establishing the Reiff Center as a data hub for national policymakers, which will require IT-focused interns who can translate data into an easily accessible form. Current interns assist with events, social media and research. They also visit area high schools to dialogue with students, the release noted.
“We held one event at Smithfield High School where we talked about the protests in Charlottesville and how students view violent and nonviolent protests. It seemed timely,” Chaudhry, who envisions the center at the forefront of discussions regarding global challenges, added.
Chaudhry also has taught two sections on international human rights last academic year, calling them some of the best classes she’s ever instructed, the release said.
“It helps that CNU has a human rights and conflict resolution minor. Obviously, those signing up are interested in the subject matter,” she said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the level of discussion and engagement. Even if people have differing opinions, they’re willing to talk through it, which is the most important thing.”
Named in honor of Dr. Theodore R. Reiff, a retired physician, medical educator, researcher and founding president of the Genocide Education Project, Christopher Newport’s Reiff Center raises awareness concerning the horrors of genocide, human-rights violations and conflict, the university said in a news release.
