The Supreme Court has hinted it will hear a case by Indian American entrepreneur Vinod Khosla, who has fought for more than five years to deny public access to Martins Beach, a picturesque spot on the Northern California coastline.
Khosla owns a $38 million, 89-acre property above the beach, and – in 2010 – locked the gate to a small road which provides the only public access to the beach. The California Coastal Act mandates that all beaches in the state must offer access to the public up to the mean tide line, the highest point at which waves crash to the shore.
In lower court decisions, Khosla has lost his battle to keep the beach private; the California Supreme Court declined to hear the case last year. Reports on social media indicate the beach has been sporadically open to the public.
In February, Khosla filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which receives about 7,000 cases per year and hears only about 150 (see India-West story here). In its first indication that it may hear the case, the Supreme Court sent a letter April 19 to the Surfrider Foundation – who initiated the lawsuits against Khosla and is now the defendant – to file a response to the lawsuit by June 13.
The San Jose Mercury News cited legal experts who noted that the court’s letter to the Surfrider Foundation does not guarantee that the now-conservative court will take up the case, but added the move was significant.
A ruling in Khosla’s favor could make it easier for wealthy coastal landowners in California and around the nation to block public access. A Khosla-favorable ruling could potentially dramatically impact the California Coast Act, which has been in place since 1977.
In a rare interview published by Bloomberg April 23, Khosla said he will doggedly fight on.
“It’s a matter of principle, not whether the timing is right,” the billionaire entrepreneur said. “This is about unfairness, and I don’t tolerate unfairness.”
