KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Indian American engineer last year in a Kansas City suburb may plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.
The Kansas City Star reports 52-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, April 11 filed a change of plea notice in federal court in Kansas, where he is charged with a hate crime in the February 2017 shooting death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.
Purinton already pleaded guilty to a state charge of first-degree murder in Kuchibhotla’s death and to two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding to other men at Austin’s Bar in Olathe (see previous article here).
Witnesses said Purinton, who is white, yelled "get out of my country" before shooting Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani, both 32, at Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe. Kuchibhotla died in the shooting on Feb. 22, 2017, while Madasani was injured. Another man, Ian Grillot, was wounded when he tried to intervene (see earlier India-West report here).
Purinton, 52, had pleaded not guilty in November to first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Kuchibhotla's widow, who was not present at the March 6 hearing that resulted in the guilty plea to the state charges, issued a statement.
“This guilty plea (March 6) will not bring back my (husband), but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable,” Sunayana Dumala said in the statement. “We must understand and love one another.”
Kuchibhotla and Madasani had stopped at the neighborhood bar for a drink. According to previously filed court documents, Purinton was asked to leave when he made derogatory comments and returned a short time later with a gun and shot Kuchibhotla and Madasani.
An affidavit released last year said Madasani told detectives that the gunman asked if their "status was legal" before he opened fire.
After the shooting, Purinton drove 70 miles east to Clinton, Missouri, and stopped at a restaurant, where he allegedly confessed to the killings to a bartender, who called police.
Purinton, a Navy veteran, was a regular customer at Austin's. Neighbors in the Olathe cul-de-sac where he lived told The Associated Press after the shooting that Purinton became "a drunken mess" following his father's death about two years before the shooting and had physically and mentally deteriorated.
Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted two victims because of their race, ethnicity or country of origin. A hate crime conviction carries a potential death sentence.
The April 11 notice indicates Purinton intends to change his plea May 21.
