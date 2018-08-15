Over 20,000 people, mostly Indian Americans, attended India’s Independence Day celebration, “Swades,” held Aug. 4 at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in San Jose, Calif.
The outdoor event, which was presented by the nonprofit Association of Indo Americans and Bolly 92.3 in association with CPA Sanjiv Gupta, was supported by over 30 Indian organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area.
One of the highlights of the event was a music performance featuring Bollywood singer/composer Bappi Lahiri.
The key motto of the annual event, which began at 11 a.m. and continued until 11 p.m., is to showcase and propagate Indian culture and art forms. Thus, a variety of Indian classical dances and Bollywood dances were presented by both adults and kids.
Children were entertained not only by live characters dressed as Chhota Bheem and Chutki but several carnival games, including water balls, train rides, and tea cup rides. On the other hand, youngsters tested their endurance on trampolines and competed in events like races, quiz contests and artwork.
Additionally, the colorfully decorated venue resembled a festive environment in India. Over 60 vendors were presented at the venue, offering products and services like clothing, jewelry, mehndi, real estate, after-school, banking, IT training, dental and other health services.
About 100 local groups represented the diverse music and dance forms of India through performances during the day. The performances were followed by an Independence Day parade culminating in a flag-hoisting ceremony graced by notable dignitaries, including Venkatesan Ashok, India’s Consul General in San Francisco, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, Senator Bob Wiecowski, Assembly member Ash Kalra, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laura Smith, Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Cupertino Mayor Darcy Paul, Milpitas Mayor Rich Tran, Campbell Mayor Liz Gibbons, Cupertino Council member Savita Vidhyanathan, Raj Salwan, Council member of Fremont; Hung Wei, from the office of Fremont Union High School District; Marico Sayoc, former Mayor of Los Gatos; Orrin Mahoney, and former Mayor of Cupertino, among others.
Following the ceremony, Lahiri took to the stage, enthralling the attendees for over two hours with his performance. Many in the audience were seen enthusiastically dancing and singing along with him throughout the show. Lahiri said he was “extremely happy to see the patriotism and wondered if he was in India.”
Many food vendors brought their signature delicacies to the event. From chaat, biryani and dosa to pakoda, dhokla, pav bhaji and chana bhatura, attendees enjoyed a variety of dishes.
“Last year ‘Swades’ was refreshingly endearing, visually stunning, totally engaging, and entertaining with pure patriotism all around and this year it is back, much bigger and better,” noted a press release from one of the organizers, Vijaya Aasuri of AIA.
The grand sponsor of the event was Apex Consulting Services, while gold sponsors were Onshore Kare, Wells Fargo, Fortune Insurance Service, and it was powered by You Smile Dental.
Other sponsors included PNG Jewelers, New York Life, State Bank of India Calif., and Mantri Developers.
