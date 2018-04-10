A team including an Indian American student at Carnegie Mellon University was honored during an event at the Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Charity Randall Theater as the 2018 Randall Family Big Idea Competition grand prize winner.
The winning team, Four Growers, is an interdisciplinary group of students led by the University of Pittsburgh Swanson School of Engineering student Dan Chi and included Rahul Ramakrishnan of CMU, Brandon Contino, Daniel Garcia and Jiangzi Li with the idea of automation of tomato harvesting in commercial greenhouses.
For winning the competition, Four Growers was awarded with $25,000.
About half the fresh tomatoes sold in the U.S. today come from greenhouse farms, said Garcia, a senior neuroscience major at the university, according to the news release.
He presented his elevator pitch to a full house at the 10th Annual Randall Family Big Idea Competition awards showcase.
In the protected greenhouse environment, tomatoes are nurtured under optimal conditions, but harvesting is painstaking, labor-intensive and expensive for this $2 billion industry, the university report said.
“The costs are skyrocketing, and the availability is plummeting,” Garcia said at the event. “We’re using advancements in robotics and machine learning to provide analytics and automation to the greenhouse industry.”
Garcia is confident in the company’s automated solution that can identify and pick ripe tomatoes. The innovation is attracting the attention of the greenhouse industry. And the young innovators are attracting attention in student entrepreneurship competitions.
Four Growers is a product of Pitt’s student entrepreneurship programming, coordinated by the Innovation Institute. Before taking on the Big Idea Challenge, the teammates participated in Pitt’s Startup Blitz weekend and Blast Furnace student accelerator program, the university said.
Another 12 teams among the 40 finalists were awarded a total of $75,000, totaling $100,000 in prize money doled out for the winning teams.
This years’ competition marked the 10th anniversary and it included the announcement that Pitt trustee Bob Randall and his family are donating $2 million to establish the Big Idea Center at the Innovation Institute to support student entrepreneurship, the university said in a news release.
“Equipping Pitt students with entrepreneurial skills and mindset is critical to preparing them for success in the real world, whether they intend to launch their own enterprise or lead innovation initiatives inside a larger organization,” Randall said in a news release. “I am thrilled that Pitt’s leadership recognizes the value of weaving entrepreneurship education into the fabric of the University.”
The Big Idea Center is expected to open in the 2018-2019 academic year.
The Big Idea prize winners will proceed into the Blast Furnace student accelerator beginning in May to further develop their ideas with the goal for some of creating startup companies around their ideas.
