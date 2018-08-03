His love for Indian food has helped him score a free breakfast every day for six months at any Kolache Factory location in Texas.
Doug Bumbalough of Greenwood, Texas, was named one of the top five finalists at the annual Kolache Olympics contest for his culinary creation – ‘a curry chicken kolache.’
Kolaches are handcrafted pastries stuffed with a variety of ingredients, such as fruits, meats, and cheeses.
Out of more than 1,000 applicants, Bumbalough was named a finalist for his recipe of curry chicken, a pastry stuffed with chicken breast, carrots, curry paste and coriander, according to the South Side Times.
Bumbalough, who works for Cognizant Technology Solutions, told the publication that he has many coworkers who are from India; their “mouth-watering dishes at work pitch-ins, in addition to his visits at local Indian restaurants,” inspired his choice for the contest.
“Curry Chicken has such bold flavors,” he said. “I just figured it would be a natural fit to go with the bread the Kolache Factory uses.”
The Kolache Olympics is a contest sponsored every year by the Kolache Factory, a national bakery-café chain with 26 company-owned and 29 franchise stores. Each year, Kolache Factory employees from all over the country submit new flavor ideas. This year, for the first time, customers participated in the Kolache Olympics, too, as part of the nationwide “Create A New Kolache Contest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.