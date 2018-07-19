SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Over 700 Sindhis — from all over the world, including from the Indian American community — convened at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara here July 5-July 8 for the 25th annual International Sindhi Sammelan 2018.
The four-day-long event, organized by the Sindhi Community of Northern California in association with Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations, also marked the 100th birthday of Dada Jashan Vaswani, the revered spiritual head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Pune. (Dada Vaswani passed away July 12 following a brief illness, at the age of 99.)
The all-encompassing event offered an array of exciting activities, including theater, comedy, music, and dance.
Each year, the event, focused on “promoting and preserving Sindhiyat,” is organized by a local chapter of the worldwide organization.
“Every year we meet different people; it’s a lot of fun. We wanted to do it here this year because it was the 100th birthday of our great Dada Jashan,” Kanchan Dharmani, vice president of the Sindhi Association of Northern California and coordinator for this event, told India-West. “The event aims to promote Sindhi culture, language, civilization and, of course, bring everyone together and to give the baton to our youngsters. We have 200-plus young kids. That was really nice.”
The convention, which had something for all ages, kicked off July 5 with a lamp lighting ceremony by Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. This was followed by a message from Dada Vaswani and a brief overview of his contributions to humanity. Professional singers from India sang songs in praise of Dada Vaswani, following which “Chejj,” a Sindhi group dance – where all the participants are encouraged to dance together –was performed.
On July 6, the program got a divine start, with everyone coming together for the Jhoole Laal aarti. The rest of the evening was packed with a range of programs celebrating the Sindhi culture, heritage, and music. The event provided a platform to the millennial Sindhis to interact with each other. A matrimonial website was also launched at the event.
“There was also a resolution passed to have our temple in India, which will be given to the prime minister of India. We don’t have our own state. We lost it. Just like everyone have their own temples, why don’t the Sindhis?” Kamal Lala, member of the Sindhi Association of Southern California and joint secretary of Alliance of Global Sindhi Associations, told India-West.
“We are trying to have at least two seats for Sindhis in the Indian government. We are trying our best to be recognized as a community. We are going to groom our youngsters that they can carry on,” she added.
Day two saw the presentation of the Sindhi play, “Bela Ka Jhamela,” and live music performances rendered by acclaimed Sindhi artists from India: Kaajal Chandiramani, Jatin Udasi and 15-year-old sensation Drshika Advani.
While all the guests got a chance to mix and mingle, a separate ‘mix and mingle’ was organized for 18-45-year-old singles, wherein, the organizers said, the attendees could participate without hesitation.
On July 7 and July 8, the program commenced early morning with Asa-Di-Var and Jhoole Laal aarti. During the rest of the day, the guests indulged in a host of festivities, which went on until midnight.
Some of the programs included spiritual discourses, a health fair, karaoke/dance talent shows, recitations of Sindhi poetry, a theatrical presentation “Lila Chanesar,” and the screening of the documentary, “Tirth Dham.” But that was not all.
Several other programs – for the millennials – were running concurrently in separate halls of the venue, which included talks on the topics of health and stress management, a robotics workshop, a complimentary tarot reading, a comedy show featuring Indian comedian Nitin Mirani, and a speed dating event for singles.
Catering to business professionals, the convention also hosted talks on corporate life, and panel discussions on venture-capital market and technology entrepreneurship.
And while the guests relished their dinner, they also got to watch a Sindhi movie.
One of the highlights of day two was a well-choreographed fashion show by the New Delhi-based designer Pooja Motwani. As Sindhi music played in the background, models sashayed down the ramp displaying a plethora of Ajrakh block print outfits.
Chandiramani, Udasi and Advani kept the momentum going during the much-awaited Bollywood night section.
Asha Chand delivered talks on the Sindhi language while Kamal Mirchandani informed the attendees about Romanized Sindhi on day three, which also included Sindhi Bhagat, Chejj and Behrano.
The entire program was emceed by Dimple Jhangiani and Dr. Jyoti Jhangiani from India.
“We had hosted the convention here 20 years ago. Through this, we get a chance to show our culture, tradition, food, and get the kids to know the Sindhi community,” Seema Punjabi, program lead of the 2018 Sindhi Sammelan, told India-West. “I wish we could do more and be more united, but I definitely see a lot of progress. I would urge the local Sindhis of California and the U.S. to make this a priority; to come join us and have fun.”
The 2019 convention will be held in Barcelona, Spain. So, the last day of the convention saw the current team pass the baton on to the 2019 Sindhi Sammelan team.
