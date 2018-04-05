Many stories have come out in the days and weeks since the passing of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking.
Lots of words have been written about Hawking’s contribution to society, and how he managed to survive decades while dealing with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS.
However, one individual who played a pivotal part in Hawking’s life has long been overlooked.
Indian American Hari Vyas is the man behind the program that allowed Hawking to speak to others using his voice synthesizer board.
Vyas was the architect who designed the hardware for the board, along with a team of developers that included Jim Caldwell, who worked on the development of the firmware; and Keith Williams, who developed the software; as well as scientists Dr. Gabe Groner, Dr. Jared Bernstein and Dr. Bathshebam; and linguists Susan Barber and Eric Dorsey, among others..
The 73-year-old Vyas, a native of Kanjari, Gujarat, India, has lived in San Jose, Calif., since 1978. He told India-West that for his entire life, he has had a passion for engineering.
As a student, he joined Birla Vishwakarma Mahavidyalay engineering at Sardar Patel University where he went on to earn his undergraduate degree. He moved to the U.S. in 1968 and went on to earn his master’s degree from Georgia Tech.
Vyas began his career as an engineer at Dayton, Ohio-based N.C.R. and eventually found a permanent home in San Jose in the late 1970s working for National Semiconductor.
“While I was at NSC, SpeechPlus, which was a startup company, called me and I grabbed that opportunity and joined in 1983,” the engineer recalled to India-West. “IBM PC was booming and as an engineer at SpeechPlus, my project was to design PC plug-in board. It was fun to work with linguists and scientists, employees who were graduates from MIT and Stanford.”
Vyas was the only engineer in hardware design, adding that in those days, there was no schematic capture so he did everything by hand.
“I defined the architecture of the board consisting of Intel 8008 CPU, EPROMS, RAMs, DSP chip, telephone interface, Serial interface, PC interface and Audio amplifier,” he said.
The board, which later helped Hawking to speak, was a beauty, the Indian American explained.
“The beauty of the speech board (the CT-5000 for PC and CT-5010 with serial interface) was it was a real time text to speech with unlimited vocabulary,” he told India-West. “The board was not initially designed for Stephen Hawking, but he liked the voice and started using it for the rest of his life as he identified with the voice.”
Vyas said that, throughout the process of making the board, he was in constant communication with Hawking’s graduate assistant, Jonathan Wood, from the University of Cambridge.
As recently as in 2014, he heard from Wood who said that the board wasn’t working.
“I was shocked to hear that Stephen Hawking was still using the board I designed,” he noted to India-West. “They needed some troubleshooting so I dug up my schematics and helped to get his boards working again.”
When Vyas heard of the physicist’s passing March 14, the engineer reached out to Wood to offer his condolences.
“Stephen Hawking was the greatest physicist of our time,” he said, adding that his connection with the physicist left him awestruck. “Whenever I hear his voice on TV broadcast makes me content of my hardware design. I can’t believe that hand-drawn schematics product lasted so long.”
The SpeechPlus products were manufactured in-house and sold to companies like HP and IBM which blind programmers can use by typing text to talk, he explained.
“While I was at SpeechPlus, I also helped paralyzed and throat cancer people to use the boards,” Vyas added.
Following his time at SpeechPlus, the engineer had stints at Chips & Tech, Hitachi, Nazomi, Gtronix and currently Tulatech where he is a member of the technical staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.