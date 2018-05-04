“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening thinks the outrage over the racial stereotyping of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is uncalled for.
The character of Apu has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show’s inception. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2udWu8f)
When asked if he had any thoughts on the criticism of Apu as a stereotype, Groening told USA Today: “Not really. I’m proud of what we do on the show. And I think it’s a time in our culture where people love to pretend they’re offended.”
He also addressed the April 8 episode in which Lisa says, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”
A photo of Apu appears and Marge says, “Some things will be dealt with at a later date,” and Lisa adds, “if at all.”
When asked what did Marge mean when she said that, Groening said: “We’ll let the show speak for itself.”
Indian American comedian Hari Konabolu, who created a documentary, “The Problem With Apu,” took to Twitter to voice his displeasure.
“Well, that seals it,” wrote Kondabolu. “Matt Groening finally responded & sounds like every other troll on the internet who didn’t see the documentary. No one is offended by this character. It was, at times, insulting & was frustrating to many of us who were solely represented by that one image.”
Recently, actor Hank Azaria, who voices Apu, addressed the controversy during his appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He said he was willing to stop voicing the character.
“I say my eyes have been opened. And I think the most important thing is we have to listen to South Asian people, Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and how they think about this character, and what their American experience of it has been,” Azaria said.
While the controversy seems far from over, Indian American filmmaker Adi Shankar seems to have figured out a solution to the Apu problem.
Shankar has launched an “Apu Screenwriting Contest: Crowdsourcing The Cure For The Simpsons.”
The jury, which is made up of South Asians and other minorities who work in entertainment, is looking for a screenplay centering on the character “Apu” set in the world and cannon of “The Simpsons” that “takes the character of Apu and in a clever way subverts him, pivots him, intelligently writes him out, or evolves him in a way that takes a mean spirited mockery and transforms him into a kernel of truth wrapped in funny insight aka actual satire.”
The contest is open to people of all ethnicities and cultures; however, if you don’t have any experience with Indian culture in America then you may not have the perspective and experience to write well on this topic, he explains on the contest site.
The script should be 21-23 minutes/pages as that is the length of an episode of “The Simpsons.”
Shankar also explains on the site that he will take the winning script to “The Simpsons” writers’ room and Fox Broadcasting Company to make it an official episode of “The Simpsons’” upcoming season, and “recommend that they hire the winning writer into their room for the next season.”
If “The Simpsons” writers’ room rejects the episode, he adds, he will finance the winning script and produce it as an unofficial fan film that looks identical to an official Simpsons episode as entry #7 in his Bootleg Universe, which includes other video street art exhibits such as “Power/Rangers,” “Mr. Rogers: A War Hero,” “Venom: Truth in Journalism,” and “The Punisher: Dirty Laundry.”
To participate, log in to writers.coverfly.com. The closing date is June 30.
