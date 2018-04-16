Sandeep Thottapilly (center), his wife Soumya and their two children, Siddhant and Saachi, are shown on a family vacation in Oregon, days before they were reported missing. The Thottapillys’ vehicle plunged from a steep embankment into the rain-swollen Eel River near Leggett, California, as the family was driving back to their home in Southern California. (twitter photo)