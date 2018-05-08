The Carnegie Corporation of New York April 25 announced its latest group of Andrew Carnegie Fellows with Indian Americans Shahzeen Attari, Prerna Singh and Ganesh Sitaraman among those honored.
The corporation, in naming the 31 Fellows for 2018, said that each scholar will receive up to $200,000, opening the door for the individuals to “devote their time to significant research, writing and publishing in the humanities and social sciences,” it said in a news release.
A panel of jurors selected the Fellows based on the quality of their proposals. As part of the criteria, they looked for high-caliber scholarship that applies fresh perspectives to some of the most pressing issues of our times, shows potential for meaningful impact on a field of study, and has the capacity for dissemination to a broad audience, the release said.
Attari is an assistant professor in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University at Bloomington. Her research focuses on biases that shape people's judgments and decisions about resource use and systems, especially use of energy and water. She was selected for her project “Motivating Climate Change Solutions by Fusing Facts and Feelings.”
Singh is the Mahatma Gandhi assistant professor of political science and international studies and faculty fellow at Brown University’s Watson Institute. She is the author of “How Solidarity Works for Welfare: Subnationalism and Social Development in India.” Singh was chosen for her project, “The Control of Contagion: States, Societies and Infectious Disease Across China and India.”
Sitaraman is a professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School and a senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress. He is the author of “The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution: Why Economic Inequality Threatens Our Republic and The Counterinsurgent‘s Constitution: Law in the Age of Small Wars,” which won the 2013 Palmer Civil Liberties Prize. He was chosen for his project titled, “Public Options.”
“We were reassured by the immense talent and breadth of experience reflected in the proposals from this year’s nominees for the Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program,” said Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York and president emeritus of Brown University.
“Since its founding in 1911, the Corporation has provided strong support to individual scholars, as well as a wide variety of institutions, causes and organizations,” Gregorian added. “The response to the Fellows program gives me great hope for the future of the study of the humanities and the social sciences as a way for this country to learn from the past, understand the present, and devise paths to progress and peace.”
Gregorian noted that the Fellows program includes a balance of emerging and established scholars from public and private colleges and universities across the country. For this year’s class of Fellows, 14 are from public institutions and two-thirds are women, it said.
“The jurors were greatly impressed by the wide range of institutions represented, the remarkable quality and depth of the proposals, and the overall display of intellectual diversity and creativity shown by the nominees,” said Susan Hockfield, chair of the Andrew Carnegie Fellows Program jury and president emerita of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
