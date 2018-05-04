The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics recently announced its 2018 cohort of Fellows, which included Indian Americans Supriya Banerjee, Parimal H. Kopardekar and Sankaran Mahadevan.
“AIAA Fellows and Honorary Fellows have dedicated themselves and their careers to the advancement of aeronautics and astronautics,” AIAA president Jim Maser said in a statement. “Their hard work, innovative spirit and leadership have made possible scores of noteworthy aerospace achievements—large and small—during the past decades. AIAA congratulates the members of the 2018 Class of Fellows and Honorary Fellows on their selection.”
Banerjee, a scientist experienced in building and managing science and technology organizations, serves as a board member at both FAMES, a nonprofit dedicated to mentoring and educating underserved and underrepresented youth in grades 4-12 in finance, arts, and STEM subjects, as well as The Finehas Group.
Having earned a doctorate in physics at Boston College, Banerjee worked for 25 years — from 1982 to 2007 — in a leadership role at SAIC, a $10 billion Fortune 250 company, and had short stints in leadership roles at BAE and CISi.
Kopardekar serves as NASA's senior technologist for Air Transportation Systems and principal investigator for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management project at the NASA Ames Research Center.
He was formerly manager of NASA’s Safe Autonomous System Operations Project, which developed autonomy related concepts, technologies and architectures that will increase efficiency, safety, and capacity of airspace operations.
Prior to that, he managed Next Generation Air Transportation Systems Concepts and Technology Development Project.
At NASA, he has initiated many innovative research projects including reduced crew operations, net-enabled air traffic management, autonomy for airspace operations, Shadow-Mode Assessment using Realistic Technologies for the National Airspace System and low-altitude airspace management system focused on Unmanned Aircraft Systems operations.
He holds a doctorate and master’s in industrial engineering and bachelor’s degree in production engineering.
Mahadevan is the professor of civil and environmental engineering, the John R. Murray Sr. professor of engineering and a professor of mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt University, where he has been since 1988.
His research interests are in reliability and uncertainty analysis methods, material degradation, structural health monitoring, design optimization, and model uncertainty.
Mahadevan’s professional service activities include serving as technical and general chairs at various organizations' conferences, chair at several committees and member of various journals.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, master's at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a doctorate at Georgia Institute of Technology.
The 22 Fellows, as well as three Honorary Fellows, will be honored May 2 in Washington, D.C., at the AIAA Aerospace Spotlight Awards Gala.
