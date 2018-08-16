The American Chemical Society recently announced its 2018 cohort of Fellows, with several Indian Americans among those receiving the honor.
A total of 51 individuals were named Fellows, as announced July 16 by the society. Among the Indian Americans named Fellows were Neil K. Garg, Ripudaman Malhotra and Sarma V. Pisupati.
Garg, of UCLA, was recognized for breakthroughs in methods development, achievements in natural product total synthesis, and transformative chemical educational initiatives.
Additionally, his contribution to the ACS community includes impacting the chemical community through local outreach activities, active service to journals and chemical organizations, and participation in globally impactful initiatives.
Garg received a B.S. in chemistry from New York University where he did undergraduate research with professor Marc Walters. During his undergraduate years, he spent several months in Strasbourg, France, while conducting research with Prof. Mir Wais Hosseini at Université Louis Pasteur as an NSF REU Fellow, his bio said.
Garg obtained his doctorate in 2005 from the California Institute of Technology under the direction of Prof. Brian Stoltz. He then joined Prof. Larry Overman's research laboratory at U.C. Irvine as an NIH Postdoctoral Scholar. In 2007, Garg joined the faculty at UCLA. In 2013, Garg was promoted to full professor.
Malhotra, of SRI International, was recognized for distinguished contributions to the understanding of reactions during thermal processing of hydrocarbons, annual Antarctic ozone hole formation, and studies on the production, properties, and applications of fullerene materials.
His contribution to the ACS community includes being recognized for leadership resulting in a stronger FUEL Division and its successful successor, the Division of Energy and Fuels. His efforts helped diversify and grow membership and strengthen and broaden programming.
Malhotra earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry and organic chemistry, respectively, from Delhi University, and went on to earn his doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of South Carolina.
He spent five years as a consulting associate professor at Stanford University, from 1983 to 1988, but by and large, has spent the duration of his career at SRI International. He joined SRI in 1979 and left there, most recently serving as associate director, in September 2015.
Pisupati, of Pennsylvania State University, was recognized for the contributions impacting the availability and operation of gasifiers and fluidized bed combustors through excellence in fundamental and applied clean energy research, and outstanding energy engineering education.
The society said his contribution to its community include him having served in several leadership roles in the Divisions of Fuel and Petroleum chemistries, initiated a Trust Fund for student travel, revitalized technical programming and established an outreach web portal.
Pisupati is a professor, chair of the Energy Engineering Program and director of Online Education in the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering at Penn State.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemical engineering from IIT and Osmania University, respectively, and a doctorate in fuel science from Penn State. He has been studying and teaching the issues related to the energy and environment for the past 32 years. He has worked in industry for five years before joining Penn State.
The new Fellows will be feted at the society’s fall national meeting in Boston this month.
The Fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession and ACS.
