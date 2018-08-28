The Pat Tillman Foundation recently announced the names of U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses who have been chosen as 2018 Tillman Scholars – the 10th class of Tillman Scholars – with three Indian American and South Asian American individuals among the group.
In recognition of their service, leadership and potential, the newly selected class will receive more than $1.3 million in scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of medicine, law, business, policy, technology, education and the arts.
Among the group are Vivin Paliath, Dave Prakash and Zeeshan Parvez.
Originally from India, Paliath immigrated to the U.S. in 1999 to pursue a degree in computer engineering from Arizona State University.
He enlisted in the Arizona Army National Guard in 2000 so that his parents wouldn’t have to pay his tuition. The Army taught him the importance of teamwork and selfless service, and instilled in him a sense of confidence and discipline; it also helped reify his innate sense of duty and honor, the foundation said in a news release
After graduating in 2004, Paliath started his software engineering career. In 2005, he deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. As a logistics and supplies specialist, Paliath was responsible for the maintenance supply chain for his unit.
During his deployment, the Indian American leveraged his software engineering skills and wrote custom software to streamline and automate motor-pool operations, for which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, the release said.
After his deployment, Paliath continued his software engineering career, and finished his military service in 2009. In 2010, while working full-time, he pursued a master’s in computer science program at ASU, graduating Summa Cum Laude in 2012.
Paliath is now pursuing a computer science doctorate with a focus on using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to address cybersecurity problems. Coupled with 14 years of practical software engineering experience, he believes a computer science doctorate can give him a strong theoretical foundation to address myriad problems in multiple domains, his bio said.
Prakash was a medical student living in Washington, D.C., when he experienced the attacks of 9/11.
As an immigrant from India, the terrorist attacks on his adopted country resonated deeply. He resigned from his medical residency training to commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force, according to his bio.
Prakash entered pilot training to serve in a combat role and became a bomber pilot. He served in the B-52. His unique perspective as aviator and physician served him well as an operational test pilot, it said.
Prakash tested new weapons and systems that increased the lethality of the venerable bomber. As a flight surgeon, he never lost sight of the human element as he cared for the same people that served beside him. He fought to improve the human-machine interface in future bomber platforms and initiated a program to modernize B-52 ejection seats that will save lives and reduce life-cycle costs, the foundation said.
Prakash is attending Stanford’s Graduate School of Business in order to help build Parallax Enterprises, a company that hopes to save lives by helping surgeons think more like pilots by applying aviation safety principles and electronic checklists in the operating room.
After succeeding in the private sector, he hopes to return to government service as an Air Force undersecretary for leadership and force development, it said.
Parvez has had a strong affinity for military culture, camaraderie and mission since youth. His time in the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets working with Navy and Marine special operations personnel served as the catalyst that pushed him to enlist in the Marine Corps, his bio said.
He naturally gravitated towards the Marine Special Operations Command. Serving as an explosives expert, he led his team in all matters that related to the training and implementation of explosive devices. During his deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, he trained host nation forces in explosive offense and defense, the foundation said.
In the Marines, Parvez quickly realized the dangers that explosive devices pose to American and allied forces. After leaving, he pursued advanced degrees in chemical engineering, energetic chemistry, and business, so he could make a more sizable contribution to the community he served.
At UCLA, Parvez is furthering his research as a doctoral student in materials chemistry. His goal is to develop a business that focuses on research, development, and training for military personnel.
“The 2018 Class of Tillman Scholars is a diverse, innovative group of leaders dedicated to making an impact in their chosen fields; from nursing practice and water conservation to business administration, public policy and beyond,” said foundation co-founder Marie Tillman. “We are proud to support this newest class of Tillman Scholars, empowering them to make an impact in their own communities and around the world.”
To date, the foundation has invested more than $16 million in academic support, and named over 580 Tillman Scholars at over 100 academic institutions nationwide.
Founded in 2008, the Tillman Scholars program supports the nation’s active duty service members, veterans and military spouses by investing in education and professional development. The foundation provides academic scholarships, a national network and professional development opportunities, so Tillman Scholars are empowered to make an impact at home and around the world.
