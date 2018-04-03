Brookfield Property Partners LP March 26 announced it has agreed to acquire the portion of Chicago, Illinois-based GGP Inc. it doesn't already own, and take over the second-largest U.S. mall owner.
In making the announcement, the subsidiary of Toronto, Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it will pay $9.25 billion for GGP, led by Indian American executive Sandeep Mathrani.
GGP shareholders will receive either $23.50 a share in cash, one Brookfield unit or shares of a new real estate investment trust, the companies said in a joint statement.
GGP previously rejected a $7.4 billion cash offer made by Brookfield in November 2017.
Brookfield is pouncing as shares of mall companies take a beating with e-commerce putting a squeeze on brick-and-mortar retailers, according to a Bloomberg News report.
Store closures are accelerating, pressuring landlords to fill empty space and reinvent their properties, and companies including Brookfield have been focusing on buying and revamping shopping centers to take advantage of the land they occupy in urban areas, the report said.
GGP chief executive officer Mathrani, Bloomberg said, is among those looking for ways to repurpose struggling malls.
The Indian American executive said last May that GGP was exploring strategic alternatives, and that all options were on the table, according to the publication.
In August, he reversed course and said the real estate investment trust would instead look to diversify its holdings by adding hotels, apartments and other alternative uses to its properties, it added.
Mathrani, who has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, was previously president of retail for Vornado Realty Trust prior to joining GGP in 2010. While at Vornado, Mathrani oversaw U.S. retail real estate.
For eight years, Mathrani held the position of executive vice president at Forest City Ratner, where he was responsible for their retail development and leasing in the New York City metropolitan area.
Additionally, he serves on the board of trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centers, on the executive board and as a first vice-chair of NAREIT, and as a member of the board of directors of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.
He holds a master of engineering, master of management science and bachelor of engineering degrees from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.
