Shaheer Danial of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community holds a sign at a makeshift memorial on Danforth Ave. where people are adding flowers and messages to honor and remember the victims of the July 23 mass shooting in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 24, 2018 in Toronto. A 29-year-old man, whose family is reportedly from Pakistan, opened fire on restaurants and cafes in the Greektown neighborhood killing a 10-year-old girl and a young woman and wounded 13 others. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)