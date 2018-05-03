President Donald Trump, in announcing the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, took the opportunity to honor a late Indian American astronaut.
In making remarks of the AAPI community, Trump said that Kalpana Chawla, who was among the crew members who died returning to earth while on space shuttle Columbia Feb. 1, 2003, was an “American hero.”
“Miss Chawla’s courage and passion continue to serve as an inspiration for millions of American girls who dream of one day becoming astronauts. Through their industriousness and love of country, our nation has enjoyed the privileges and enrichment of multiple innovations and societal advancements,” Trump said in a statement, according to reports.
In addition to Trump making comments on the AAPI Heritage Month, the Democratic and Republican national committees also expressed their thoughts on the community.
“Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have made tremendous contributions to our country. From starting small businesses to making breakthroughs in the sciences and technologies, serving in our military since the birth of this nation, and excelling in sports, education and the arts – they make an invaluable impact on our country each and every day,” DNC chair Tom Perez and DNC AAPI caucus chair Bel Leong-Hong said in a statement. “AAPI Heritage Month reminds us of the cultures, traditions, and remarkable achievements made by the AAPI community, at times in the face of discrimination and exclusion.”
Added RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, "I encourage all Americans to join together to celebrate the rich cultures and diversity of Asian Pacific Americans. Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is a time to recognize the many contributions of these vibrant communities across America. Our Asian Pacific American leaders are some of the most dedicated and energized supporters of the Republican Party. These champions of the American dream are artists, entrepreneurs, scholars, and community leaders. We honor their culture and passion for our country, and we are grateful for the way they enrich our society."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.