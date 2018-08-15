President Donald Trump once offered to ‘fix up’ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been estranged from his wife for over five decades, revealed a report first issued by Politico.
The Politico report, which has gone viral on social media, was a light-hearted look at the president’s many political gaffes in the 18 months since he took office. In June 2017, just before Modi came to Washington to meet the president, Trump reportedly asked whether his wife was coming along, too. Modi married Jashodaben Narendrabhai, a teacher, in an arranged marriage in 1968, when the pair were in their teens. Shortly after the wedding, Modi left his wife to pursue his religious studies. The prime minister has since failed to acknowledge Jashodaben.
Upon hearing that Modi was seemingly single, Trump reportedly joked with aides: “Ah, I think I can set him up with somebody.”
Failing to keep abreast of South Asian countries, Trump during a briefing referred to Nepal as “nipple,” and Bhutan as “button.” Proving himself a world leader very much in need of a map, the president could not identify Nepal and Bhutan, according to Vanity Fair. “He thought it was all part of India. He was like, ‘What is this stuff in between and these other countries?’” a source close to the president told the publication, noting that Trump was referring to India and China: Bhutan and Nepal sit amidst those two nations.
Vanity Fair’s Hive reporter Bess Levin wrote: “There’s one major obstacle preventing him from doing an effective job running the most powerful country in the world: the fact that he’s a total moron.”
