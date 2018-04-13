The Skoll Foundation March 16 announced its 2018 list of Emerging Leaders, which included two honorees of Indian origin.
The 12-person group of leaders included Indians Buvana Duraisamy and Priyanka Kher.
The leaders were selected to participate in the 2018 Skoll World Forum Emerging Leaders Initiative, a week-long program designed to hone their leadership skills, amplify their stories, and help them cultivate relationships that last beyond the conclusion of the event.
After the program, participants become members of the Emerging Leaders alumni community and are encouraged to create an even greater impact in the communities they serve, according to a foundation news release.
Duraisamy is the senior program manager at Water.org. She has 12 years of working experience within the Indian and Bangladesh microfinance industry. She started her career in the DHAN Foundation, a leading nonprofit in India that focuses on community banking programs, Skoll said.
She supported 8,000 affected families by the tsunami to restore the lives and livelihood of poor communities through Microcredit. Later, she joined a leading microfinance institution, her bio said.
In 2009, she worked as a microfinance consultant for an urban Dhaka, Bangladesh-based nonprofit to set up savings and credit program supported by Development Innovations Group. While supporting the Dhaka project, Duraisamy set up the micro-housing pilot project of DIG in Chennai, it said.
She has been with Water.org for more than four years bringing changes in the lives of households by creating access to water and sanitation facility, it added. She joined as a program manager and was elevated to senior program manager last year. She leads a team of program managers who manage the smart subsidy program implemented by microfinance institutions, banks and WASH supply chain institutions across India.
Duraisamy holds a master’s in agriculture from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and a certificate course on certified microfinance expert from the Frankfurt school of management and finance in Germany.
Kher is the head of the media hub at Breakthrough. She majored in English from Delhi University and started her career at a buying house. In the last decade she has worked in sales, accounts, customer service, media, production and as a travel writer across India, New Zealand and the United States.
She believes that the diversity in her career and the experience accumulated has helped build her communication, adaptability, management and interpersonal skills extensively, her bio said.
Kher joined the development sector two years ago as part of the media team at Breakthrough. Starting out as manager for campaigns, she now heads the media hub for the organization, a role she moved into a year and a half ago.
As part of the current role, Kher and her team are responsible for all the mass media and digital work that is produced by the Breakthrough across various programs. This includes all media products such as films, radio, graphics design, IVRS, in addition to all digital content.
As part of the senior team for the organization, Kher's role also includes being part of and giving input on organizational strategy and other processes when required, the bio said.
Launched in 2013, the Skoll Emerging Leaders initiative brings together nextgen social entrepreneurs from around the world. The group is selected and supported by the Skoll Foundation in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation.
Also honored were Angela Code of Canada, Pape Mamadou Camara of Senegal, Biruk Girma of Ethiopia, Maria Antonia Hoyos of Colombia, Faith Suwilanji Kaoma of Zambia, Kevin Lubembe of Kenya, Bvudzai Magadzire and Alpha Ngwenya of Zimbabwe, Jo Miller of the U.K. and Doreen Ndishabandi of Uganda.
