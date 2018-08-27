The Silicon Valley Leadership Group Aug. 23 honored recipients of its 2018 Celebration of Immigration-DACA, Dreamers, Doers and Defenders, with two Indian Americans among the recipients.
The event, which was held in Campbell, Calif., was held to celebrate those immigrants who have made incalculable contributions to Silicon Valley and America’s innovation economy through their creativity, ingenuity, passion and focus on the greater good.
Among the immigrants highlighted at the event were Sonu Ratra and Ahmad Wani, both as Doers.
The Doer category criteria sought a community leader or business executive who is committed to advancing immigrant social justice causes in the Silicon Valley.
This can be demonstrated through philanthropy, corporate initiatives, or activism; a CEO or founder who has built a successful business and corporate culture, who is also actively engaged in the community, according to the SVLG page.
The Dreamer category sought an individual eligible under DACA who has made significant professional or community contribution. The Defender category was seeking an individual or organization who has a demonstrated commitment to immigrant social justice concerns in or from the Silicon Valley.
The leadership group noted that nearly half of America’s Fortune 500 companies are currently run by an immigrant CEO or a child of an immigrant. In Silicon Valley alone, more than half of the engineers fueling the innovation economy were not born in the United States.
Ratra is the co-founder of Akraya, a multinational IT staffing and managed services firm headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif.
Akraya specializes in contingent staffing, managed services and projects in the areas of information technology, engineering, creative and marketing.
In addition to the 2006-founded Akraya, where she serves as the president, Ratra is the founder of Women Back to Work, which launched in 2015, as well as serving on the board of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group Foundation and the national board of directors at the Institute for Economic Empowerment of Women.
A graduate of Symbiosis International University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the UCLA Anderson School of Management and the Dartmouth University Tuck School of Business, the Indian American entrepreneur previously served as a member of the board at the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council, as a corporate IT resource manager at Genentech Inc., technical on-site manager at Adecco Technical and recruiting manager at Butler Technology Solutions.
Wani is a co-founder and chief executive officer at Palo Alto, Calif.-based One Concern, a company trying to make the world a safer place from natural disasters using artificial intelligence on natural science phenomena sciences.
Wani co-founded the company in 2015, which boasts it uses artificial intelligence on natural disasters to save the most lives in the first moments after a crisis. Prior to that, he served as an executive at NTPC Limited from 2011 to 2013.
The Indian American earned a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the National Institute of Technology and went to Stanford University for graduate studies, earning a master's in civil and environmental engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.