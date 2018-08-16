Two Indian American students, Medha Aiyah and Komal Panjwani, have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouting.
El Dorado, Calif.-based Aiyah’s project addressed the issue of the gender gap in STEM fields and how girls are not exposed or encouraged to pursue those careers. She created a three-day camp and a STEM industry tour exclusively for girls to get exposed to STEM fields and showed them how fun and fascinating the field can be to younger girls.
The camp, which was called EMPWR, which stands for “Engineering Math Programming Women Rule,” was so popular that there was a waiting list. Two girls who were a part of the camp are in Girl Scouts and asked if they could carry on the STEM advocacy camp to teach other girls.
The 16-year-old started working on her Gold Award project in March 2017 and handled all aspects of the camp, including securing funds to buy materials; finding a location to hold the camp; designing the curriculum; training volunteers; and facilitating the camp itself. She used experience gained from past Girl Scout activities to accomplish these tasks.
Aiyah said the camp helped accomplish her goal of getting more girls interested in STEM-related careers.
“I can’t believe the impact we made,” she said. “We got such positive feedback from both the girls and their parents. One girl who wasn’t interested in STEM at all before attending the camp said she’s now considering a career in that field. It was really exciting and rewarding.”
Texas-based Panjwani, reports chron.com, was honored for her Gold Award project that consisted of two workshop events where she educated parents and students about the importance in career diversity. She hopes to make an impact that will promote diversity among career choices as well as positively influence young adults to choose careers that interest them, stated the report.
The first event, it said, was an open mic night where dancers performed and a local artist displayed an art gallery. The second event, added the report, featured three guest speakers, a male elementary school teacher, a female engineer and the runner-up at the ‘Miss India America Houston’ beauty pageant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.