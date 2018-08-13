India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi July 29 said that two Indian American IT professionals have developed the SmartGaon app that boasts it connects the village internally with the rest of the world.
In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, Modi made a reference to Yogesh Sahu and Rajnish Bajpai, the developers of SmartGaon, which also serves as a one-stop information center and a marketplace for farmers, IANS reported.
"It so happened that once I was interacting with Indian youth in San Jose town of America hailed as a technology hub, and I appealed to those young people to think over how could they use their talent for India's benefit," he said, according to the report.
"The SmartGaon app is not only connecting the villagers with the whole world but now they can obtain any information on their own mobile phones. Residents of the village Taudhakpur in Rae Bareilly, the village chief, District Magistrate, CDO and everyone joined in to create awareness amongst the masses," the prime minister added.
Taudhakpur has become India's first SmartGaon village. It has CCTV cameras, public address systems, street lights, regular health check-up events, almost uninterrupted power supply and also a Wifi zone, the publication said.
All initiatives undertaken in the village are updated, recorded, tracked and monitored on the app, the report said.
The app has other key features such as a villagers' directory, news and events calendar, health and information center. Besides, the app's Gram mart feature has created a popular marketplace for farm produce, it added.
"This app is actually bringing in a digital revolution in the village," Modi said, the report went on.
Sahu and Bajpai are currently involved in carrying forward the project to six more villages in Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, it said.
Sahu, the CEO of M-Intellect Global Pvt. Ltd., calls this concept SmartGaon and recollects how he made a successful case study by completing his first pilot project in a small village of Uttar Pradesh, MTI News said.
It all began when he found out that a massive amount of food grain is being wasted every year for various reasons, while at another end there is a shortage and high prices for the same, the report said.
He found that no one is ready to address this anomaly due to various reasons. Sahu decided to leverage technology for this cause and in the process developed innovative software and an app in English and Hindi, which not only addresses this supply demand gap but also brings training, government support, as well as knowledge education, and an e-marketplace to the villagers to not only fetch them better prices for their produce but also educate them and sell their handicrafts on and as well as bind them in a E-group to share knowledge and concerns or problems in a secure environment, MTI News said.
The technology also brings the government schemes for their benefit to their doorstep and takes advantage of subsidies, seeds and other e-governance facilities, it said.
Sahu, an engineering graduate with an experience of over 13 years, started M-Intellect a year ago and is already working with some of the biggest brands in India and internationally. With a strong team of tech professional and years of experience, he consults SMEs and bigger companies in identifying a particular problem and gives an appropriate solution by developing customized apps and other tech-based solutions to maximize revenues, MTI said.
He recently completed his most challenging project and developed an app for a company to track their pan India on-field workforce in real-time. M-Intellect has also successfully completed various projects and have helped brands to build customized apps at a very efficient cost, the report added.
Sahu spoke to another friend who shared similar passion and both started working towards building an app called SmartGaon. They connected with the authorities and gram panchayat of their native village Taudhakpur, and proposed the idea of developing their village. The Smart Gaon app went through several modification during the course of its time and is now available to download for villagers, the report added.
The locals from the village can now directly sell their produce in cities, completely eliminating the middle-chain in the process. They can also now list their business and also file complaints, create events and get to know about all the schemes the government provides them with.
“We truly want to improve the life of the villagers with the use of technology. There are a lot of facilities that government has made available for the development of rural areas, but the problem is that they do not reach the families completely disabling them enjoy an improved standard of living.” Sahu said in the report. “There is a huge communication gap between the villagers and the government. SmartGaon is an easy to understand app which will bring people in the villages closer to each other and make them an active part of Digital India.”
