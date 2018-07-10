Two Indian American journalists, Ashwin Seshagiri, a deputy editor at The New York Times; and Sandhya Kambhampati, a data reporter at ProPublica Illinois, are among the winners of the 2018 Gerald Loeb Awards.
The winners were announced June 25 at a ceremony and banquet in New York.
The awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists who focus on business, finance and the economy.
Seshagiri and three of his Times’ colleagues were declared the winners of the ‘Breaking News’ category for their article, “Ouster at Uber.”
A graduate of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, Seshagiri not only helps in managing editors, but also assigns coverage across business, tech, media and other subjects.
Kambhampati jointly won the award with ProPublica Illinois reporter Jason Grotto and Chicago’s Tribune’s Hal Dardick. The trio received the award for ‘Local Reporting’ for the series, “The Tax Divide.” The series, which reported on the widespread inaccuracies in Illinois’ Cook County’s property tax assessment system, was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for local reporting in 2018, according to propublica.org.
Kambhampati is focused on analyzing statistics, databases and public records to uncover structural issues and abuses. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University, where she graduated as the outstanding overall senior.
UCLA Anderson has been the steward of The Gerald Loeb Awards since 1973 and the awards use a two-tier judging process comprising a preliminary round and final round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.