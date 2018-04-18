The Paul & Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans April 17 announced its 20th annual cohort of 2018 Fellows with a pair of Indian American collegiate students and two Pakistani Americans among the 30 individuals chosen.
Indian Americans Aseem Mehta and Suchita Nety, as well as Pakistani Americans Muhammad Saad Shamim and Hamid Nasir, were among the group of Fellows, the organization announced.
The 30 students were chosen from a group of 1,766 applicants for their potential to make significant contributions to United States society, culture and their academic fields.
Mehta, who earned a bachelor's in ethics, politics and economics at Yale University, earned a Soros Fellowship to help support work towards a law degree at Yale.
According to his fellowship bio, Mehta imagines a world without borders, real or imagined. His vision is informed by interlocking histories: the Indian independence movement, social mobility through migration, and racial justice organizing in the United States, the bio said.
These forces shaped his family’s experiences and conspired to bring him to life as a New American in Syracuse, N.Y., it said.
Mehta, the organization said, is committed to dismantling the laws, ideologies, and structures that deny communities agency and mobility.
As a Fellow with Immigrant Justice Corps, Mehta advocated alongside immigrant communities against deportation in New York and South Texas. While representing detained refugee families in Dilley, Texas, he organized with incarcerated individuals to expose discriminatory policies and unjust conditions of confinement to national media outlets, building momentum for related litigation, the bio added.
As an undergraduate student, he co-led the Visual Law Project where he co-directed a documentary film investigating the use of solitary confinement in maximum security prisons.
The film premiered at the United Nations Association Film Festival and was screened for legislators, corrections officials, and communities across the United States, providing a platform for grassroots organizers to speak to new audiences, the organization said.
Nety was awarded a fellowship to support her work towards obtaining a doctorate in biological engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a medical degree at Harvard University.
A native of Sunnyvale, Calif., Nety was born to immigrants from India who came to the United States to attend graduate school.
She draws inspiration from her upbringing in the dynamic and diverse Silicon Valley as well as her grandparents’ experiences as freedom fighters for Indian independence, her fellowship bio said.
A local science fair sparked Nety's interest in research at an early age, it said. Her projects throughout middle and high school, including cancer imaging research conducted at Stanford, earned regional and national level-awards.
She earned a bachelor's in chemistry from Caltech and spent four years in the lab of Mikhail Shapiro.
Her work with protein-based reporters for ultrasound imaging resulted in a patent, publications, presentations and awards, including Caltech’s highest honor for undergraduate academics and research, her bio said.
After completing her degrees at Harvard and MIT, Nety hopes to serve patients as a medical oncologist while developing molecular tools to engineer robust and safe cell-based therapies, it said.
Shamim was named a Fellow to support work towards a doctorate in bioengineering at Rice University and a medical degree at the Baylor College of Medicine.
Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Shamim immigrated to the United States with his family at 2. For several years, he volunteered as an Advanced EMT with Houston 911 ambulance agencies and Rice University EMS. He expanded community outreach programs and helped Rice University EMS become the first collegiate service to win the NAEMT Impact Volunteer EMS Service Award, it added.
He also received several awards for his teaching and mentorship, including the Rice University Spirit of Service and Outstanding Senior Awards and recognition as a Baker College Fellow, the bio said.
After graduating with a bachelor's in computer science and cognitive sciences, computational and applied mathematics from Rice, Shamim contributed to several publications in the field of 3-D genomics at Baylor College of Medicine.
Nasir, the child of Pakistani immigrants, is a U.S. Army captain and was named a Fellow to support his work towards a law degree at Georgetown University.
A graduate of the United States Military Academy, Nasir was propelled to West Point stemming from his experience as a Senate page by the late Sen. Ted Stevens when the Pakistani American was 16.
While learning and developing as a leader at the academy, Nasir felt uniquely positioned to foster understanding. He soon realized that he might be the only Muslim his classmates would meet before deploying overseas, his bio said.
He taught his friends about Islam, Urdu and Arabic, and the cultural nuances of operating abroad. He was hopeful that one day this knowledge might save their soldiers’ lives—and the lives of innocent civilians in the region, the bio added.
Nasir upon graduating was deployed to the Turkish-Syrian border. In law school, Hamid plans to study international economic law while continuing his ambassadorial mission to bridge divides both at home and abroad, it said.
“Each of the 30 new Fellows demonstrates immigrant excellence and honors the contributions of continuing generations of immigrants to the U.S.,” the fellowship said in a social media post.
Each of the Fellows, who are either immigrants or children of immigrants spanning across the globe and who are pursuing graduate studies in the U.S., will receive up to $90,000 in funding over a two-year period.
In its 20 years, the fellowship has more than $60 million in educational support to more than 600 individuals from nearly 90 countries.
