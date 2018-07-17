Two new organizations promoting the interests of the Indian American and larger South Asian American community — South Asian Americans Together for Washington, and the South Asian Political Action Committee — were officially launched July 1 during an event at the Sammamish Teen Center in Seattle, Washington.
The two organizations announced their missions and vision for the South Asian community in the Pacific Northwest state for the 2018 election cycle and beyond.
During the launch event, the two organizations shared their short- and long-term goals, and heard from some sitting South Asian political leaders.
SAATWA, whose board president is Aseem Chipalkatti, is a non-partisan, grassroots, secular group of individuals who seek to ensure that the voices of the South Asian American community are represented at local, county, and state levels in Washington state, according to a press release.
The organization, which was formed in June, seeks to promote awareness and action on key issues facing the South Asian community through legislative advocacy, direct community organizing, and by endorsing and supporting candidates who have proven their commitment to these values and the South Asian community.
In 2018, SAATWA will engage and mobilize the South Asian American community in multiple electoral races in Western Washington, with a special focus on the 8th Congressional District, it said.
The South Asian Political Action Committee is a Washington state organization supporting South Asian candidates running for political office. Based on progressive ideals and founded in October 2017, the organization seeks to support a new wave of leaders stepping up to the challenges brought on by the new administration.
The organization is led by a steering committee comprising local South Asian individuals and community leaders who have dedicated their lives to community work and advocacy.
The South Asian community in the United States includes individuals who trace their ancestry to not only India, but also Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the news release said.
The community also includes members of the South Asian diaspora – past generations of South Asians who originally settled in other parts of the world, including Africa, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and other parts of Asia and the Pacific Islands.
