The Miami, Florida Police Department announced Aug. 23 that it had arrested two suspects for the 2015 murder of an Indian American student.
Brandon Figueroa, 23, and Jonathan Rivera-Gunera, 21, have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the June 14, 2015 slaying of Schiharia Aila Sai Kiran, 22 at the time of his death. The arrests were made on Aug. 7, according to the Miami-Dade County inmate locator. Both suspects are being held without bond.
Gunera has been in custody since April on previous domestic violence charges, including assaulting a pregnant woman, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and mask, written threats to harm a person, and possession of marijuana.
The shooting apparently occurred over the attempted robbery of Kiran’s cell phone, said police.
In a 2015 incident report, Miami police stated that officers responded to a call at 2:25 a.m. in the area known as ‘Little Havana.’ According to detectives, Kiran was outside an apartment building talking on his cellular phone. He was confronted by an unknown gunman who demanded his cellular phone. The gunman began shooting at him, striking him multiple times, according to the initial police report.
Kiran was deep in conversation, according to police, and was reportedly surprised by the robber’s demands. He was immediately transported via Miami Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition, but died shortly after arriving.
The motive surrounding the circumstances appears to be robbery, said police.
Court documents said that Figueroa confessed to the slaying.
"After the defendant confessed, he apologized and said that he didn't mean for any of this to happen," court documents noted, as reported by Patch.
Rivera-Gunera also admitted his role in the murder, according to court documents.
But each suspect accused the other of committing the crime in arrest reports: Figueroa claimed Rivera-Gunera shot Kiran, while Rivera-Gunera told police he was waiting in the getaway car when Figueroa shot and killed Kiran.
The suspect and the victim reportedly got into a scuffle; the cell phone and some jewelry were left behind.
Police reported that Kiran was shot outside his apartment as he went out for a cigarette in the midst of a dinner party with friends.
Kiran had arrived just a month earlier from Hyderabad, to study at Atlantis University, which hosts a large number of students from India. He was aiming to get a masters’ degree in information technology.
