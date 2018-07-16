Indian engineers Anisha Rajmane and Palak Singh have been selected for the International Space University’s prestigious Kalpana Chawla scholarship project for innovation, entrepreneurism and space studies.
The scholarship project, which was established to honor the late Indian American astronaut Kalpana Chawla, is focused on developing strong technical and space leadership qualities in talented Indian women.
The scholarship is used to provide funding for Indian nationals to attend ISU’s space studies program.
The goal, the university stated in a press release, is to attract talented Indian women who are post-graduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine, materials, satellite technology and other space-related areas of focus, who also share “Dr. Chawla’s selfless and passionate pursuit of education and excellence.”
“Kalpana would be honored to be associated with this program and having her name associated with the outstanding opportunities provided to these young ladies,” said Jean-Pierre Harrison, Chawla’s husband and also an engineer/pilot/author.
Kolhapur, Maharashtra-based Rajmane is a production engineer who worked as a trainee engineer at Manugraph India Ltd., Kolhapur, in the field of quality check and inspection. Her interest gradually started growing with some undertakings on appropriate metals required for proper functioning of the satellites and temperature change, outgassing, contamination, erosion, plasma effects, atmospheric density, solar and nuclear radiation. She is also associated with Astro Education in Pune as an instructor and has been engaged in various space-related activities in Kolhapur.
Singh obtained her bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology, with a strong desire of being an innovator in the field of aerospace, added the press release. She worked as a research assistant in the aerospace department at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, developing an aircraft in ultralight aviation with challenging restraints presented in terms of objective and design. She holds interest in research of lifting bodies and re-entry and hopes to work further on it in the near future. Currently, she is working on the finite element method analysis of bird strikes.
Chawla was one of the seven crew members who died in 2003 in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the craft disintegrated during its re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere.
