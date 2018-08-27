The U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum Aug. 21 announced new additions to its board, with Indian American chief executive of Bank of the West Nandita Bakhshi among the group.
In addition to Bakhshi, who serves as president at Bank of the West and CEO of BancWest Corporation, other additions to the board included ExCoal CEO and founder Ernie Thrasher and Varian Medical Systems president and CEO Dow Wilson.
The forum said that, with the additions, it "continues its goal to strengthen business ties across the two nations at the highest level by attracting high caliber board members."
USISPF’s board members are prominent business leaders and global influencers who possess an ability to impact international relations and corporate affairs worldwide, the forum said in a news release.
“I’m pleased to join the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Board. As a native of India, I have seen the country grow and believe in its potential. I look forward to working with USISPF and its members to increase opportunities between the U.S. and India,” Bakhshi said in a statement.
Bakhshi, who also serves as co-chief executive officer of BNP Paribas USA Inc., joins the USISPF board with a nearly 30-year long career in the banking industry.
She previously was an executive vice president and head of North American Direct Channels at TD Bank and served in leadership positions at Washington Mutual.
Bakhshi has been recognized for helping to diversify Bank of the West and creating a culture of innovation. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2w38SMk)
Bakhshi holds a master of arts degree in international relations from Jadavpur University and a bachelor of arts in history from the University of Calcutta.
USISPF said it works to create the most powerful strategic relationship between the U.S. and India and said it believes this goal can be achieved by business and government coming together to create meaningful opportunities that have the power to change the lives of citizens.
“These three leaders have already made a tremendous impact on U.S.-India relations,” said USISPF president Dr. Mukesh Aghi. “Their knowledgeable backgrounds and distinct interests bring even greater value to the strong board of directors that leads the forum’s strategic goals. With the most valuable leadership team for U.S.-India relations, we look to bring the two countries closer together than ever before.”
As champions of the U.S.-India commercial and strategic partnership, the forum said it believes there is an unprecedented opportunity for business communities in both countries to play a larger role in the next chapter of this important bilateral-partnership.
USISPF is uniquely suited to work together with leaders in the U.S. and India to achieve our shared goals, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.