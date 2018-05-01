A majority of people believe Indian American Nikki Haley is doing her job.
The former South Carolina governor and current U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, has an approval rating of 63 percent.
Only 17 percent of the people polled disapprove of Haley’s job. The remaining 20 percent of those polled didn’t have an opinion, the poll said, according to a CNN report.
Her approval, according to the report, spans across party lines, with 75 percent of Republicans – Haley’s party affiliation – 63 percent of independents and 55 percent of Democrats approving her job.
What’s more is that those same Democrats are similarly approving the Senate and House minority leaders – Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – with 56 percent approving Sen. Schumer and 55 percent for Rep. Pelosi.
President Donald Trump’s approval rating in the poll is a mere 39 percent.
Haley's number climbs higher than those of virtually every active politician on the world stage today, the report said.
Haley has become a vocal public member of the Trump administration's foreign policy team, issuing repeated harsh warnings to North Korea and Syria over her 16 months on the job, the report noted.
She's broken with the president on some controversial topics, such as opposing his proposed "Muslim ban" and drawing a harsher line on U.S. relations with Russia, it added.
Last week, Haley announced that the U.S. was set to impose additional sanctions against Russia in response to the chemical weapons attack in Syria. When the White House later suggested there was some "momentary confusion about that," Haley issued this terse statement in response: "With all due respect, I don't get confused," the report said.
This Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from April 20 to April 24 among 1,193 registered voters. The margin of sampling error is 3.4 percentage points for the full sample; it is larger for subgroups.
