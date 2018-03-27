WASHINGTON — The U.S. March 21 announced the suspension of premium processing of all H-1B visa petitions for the fiscal year 2019.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said the temporary suspension would help reduce the "overall H-1B visa processing time." The H-1B petition filing is for the fiscal year 2019 beginning Oct. 1, 2018.
“We will notify the public before resuming premium processing for cap-subject H-1B petitions or making any other premium processing updates,” the federal agency said.
USCIS also announced that petitions for H-1B visas will be accepted from April 2.
The H-1B program offers temporary U.S. visas that allow companies to hire highly skilled foreign professionals working in areas with shortages of qualified American workers.
Indians get the most H-1B visas although there are no national quotas for the facility nor is it specifically designed for Indians.
The suspension of premium processing of all H-1B petitions, subject to the annual cap, is expected to last until Sept. 10, 2018.
The USCIS said that during this time “we will continue to accept premium processing requests for H-1B petitions that are not subject to the fiscal 2019 cap.”
“While premium processing is suspended, a petitioner may submit a request to expedite an FY 2019 cap-subject H-1B petition if it meets the Expedite Criteria,” it added.
The USCIS said it was currently unable to process these H-1B petitions due to the high volume of incoming petitions and the significant surge in premium processing requests over the past few years.
