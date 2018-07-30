Geeta Anand, a longtime journalist who has won a Pulitzer Prize for her work in the field, has been named to the faculty at the U.C. Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, the university announced in a recent news release.
The Indian American has worked as an author, foreign correspondent and journalist for nearly three decades, specializing in investigative reporting and narrative writing.
A graduate of Dartmouth College, she began her career at newspapers in New England where she covered courts, crime and local government.
She went on to cover politics at The Boston Globe and then joined The Wall Street Journal, where she developed a specialty in investigative work and healthcare, the university said in its news release.
She was part of a team of reporters that won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize in explanatory journalism for a series on the impact of corporate scandals in America, it said.
She also turned one of her stories from the biotech beat into a 2006 book, “The Cure: How a Father Raised $100 Million–And Bucked the Medical Establishment–In a Quest to Save His Children,” which was made into the CBS movie “Extraordinary Measures,” starring Harrison Ford, the release added.
Anand has spent the past 10 years, most recently with The New York Times, as a foreign correspondent in her native India.
Her work on how hidden decision-makers make life-and-death choices about who gets healthcare in America was a Pulitzer finalist in 2004, and her series on drug prices and how lawmakers created legal monopolies that allowed prices to soar won a 2006 Gerald Loeb award, the most prestigious prize in business reporting, the release said.
In 2007, the National Council for the Advancement of Science Writing awarded her the Victor Kohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting. In 2013, her series on how tuberculosis became drug-resistant in India won first place in cross-border investigative reporting from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
This past semester, she was the 2018 Nirupama Chatterjee Teaching Fellow at Berkeley Journalism, leading the India Reporting Project, which included guiding a student trip to India over spring break, the release said.
Anand will have the title of acting professor of reporting, and will teach students with disparate levels of workplace experience in the school’s foundational reporting class.
She will also offer strategic guidance for the overall reporting curriculum, serve as a master’s thesis adviser for second-year students and will take part in school governance as a member of the School’s senate faculty, it said.
“Having a journalist of Geeta’s extraordinary accomplishments and broad life experiences join our faculty is a huge gain for us,” says Edward Wasserman, Berkeley Journalism dean. “After only one semester here, she feels like part of our academic family, and the students have responded enthusiastically to her teaching and professional influence.”
Anand says it’s been “tremendously fulfilling to work with young journalists who are so passionate about their work. I am looking forward not only to teaching but to collaborating with students on journalism that has local and global impact. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Berkeley Journalism faculty.”
