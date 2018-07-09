U.C. San Diego Prof. Neal K. Devaraj was announced June 27 as a recipient of the 2018 Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists by the Blavatnik Family Foundation and the New York Academy of Sciences.
The Indian American researcher, along with recipients Janelle Ayres and Sergei V. Kalinin, will receive a $250,000 prize — among the largest unrestricted scientific prizes offered to America's most promising faculty-level scientific researchers 42 years old or younger, according to the foundation — for being honored with the award.
Devaraj won in the chemistry category — Ayres won in the life sciences field; Kalinin in the physical sciences and engineering — for his transformative work on the synthesis of artificial cells and membranes, creating an exciting new field of research that aims to address one of the great challenges in synthetic biology, the foundation said.
Devaraj has made several game-changing discoveries including the development of new methods for labeling biological molecules, which have already been adopted by researchers globally, it said.
Devaraj is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California San Diego. Among his research interests include biomimetic chemistry, bioconjugation chemistry, molecular imaging, bioorthogonal chemistry and synthetic biology.
A graduate of MIT (bachelor's) and Stanford University (doctorate) as well as having done postdoctoral work at Harvard Medical School, Devaraj’s transformative work on the synthesis of artificial cells has the potential to provide new insights into understanding the origins of life and gain ground on solving one of the greatest contemporary challenges of chemistry, the awards profile page said.
Along the way, he has developed new tools for labeling biomolecules that are widely used by researchers and may one day be used in the clinic to treat and detect disease, it said.
"When I observe a cell, I marvel at how such complex sets of molecules can assemble to form a living organism," Devaraj said in his awards profile bio. "As a chemist, I wonder, what is the minimal prerequisite chemistry from which biology can emerge? Motivated by this question, my lab is developing technologies to unveil the secrets of life’s origin while simultaneously improving our understanding of modern-day biochemistry."
In recognition of the outstanding achievements of the 2018 National Laureates, Len Blavatnik, founder and chairman of Access Industries, head of the Blavatnik Family Foundation and member of the President’s Council of the New York Academy of Sciences, said, “These three outstanding Laureates—all pioneers in their scientific fields—are paving the way for new discoveries that will improve lives and society for the better.”
Added academy president and chief executive and chair of the awards' scientific advisory council Ellis Rubinstein: “These National Laureates have forged new paths that will vastly enhance their research disciplines. We are extremely excited to highlight these science superstars in this year’s Blavatnik National Awards and to see where their innovations and future discoveries take us in the years ahead.”
Since 2007, the Blavatnik Awards for Young Scientists have been recognizing researchers under the age of 42 in the New York area, across the United States, and now internationally in Israel and the United Kingdom.
By the close of 2018, the Blavatnik Awards will have conferred prizes totaling more than $6.7 million, honoring 249 outstanding young scientists and engineers, it said.
The 2018 Blavatnik National Laureates will be honored at the Blavatnik National Awards ceremony Sept. 24 at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
