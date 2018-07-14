Indian American graduate student at U.C. Riverside Amninder Singh was named a Fellow at the National Water Research Institute and Southern California Salinity Coalition.
The fellowship supports research in biological, chemical, engineering, health, political, and physical sciences, as well as planning and public policy, the university said in a news release.
Singh, a first-year doctoral student, was chosen from more than 100 applicants.
The fellowship provides $10,000 a year for up to two years to support graduate student research addressing the need to remove or reduce salts from water supplies and preserve water resources in Southern California, according to the release.
Singh’s research focuses on using smart irrigation technologies to optimize recycled water application for turfgrass irrigation, with the goal of conserving water, maintaining turf quality, and sustaining soil health. There is currently a lack of research on the use of smart irrigation controllers in dry weather climates, such as Southern California.
“With roughly half the urban water use in California allocated to urban landscape irrigation, there is great potential to explore alternate sources of water for irrigation, which could help alleviate the pressure of limiting freshwater resources,” Singh said in a statement.
The competition selects talented students from universities in Southern California in a region stretching from Santa Barbara to San Diego and extending to the border of Arizona and Nevada.
“Singh’s research is a relevant issue for SCSC member agencies,” said Mark Norton, president of the SCSC board of directors. “We look forward to learning more about how optimizing this practice can help manage salinity in water supplies for Southern California.”
