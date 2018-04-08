The American Association for Dental Research March 21 announced that Indian American associate professor at U.C. San Francisco Yogalakshmi Rajendran was named the recipient of the 2018 AADR William B. Clark Fellowship.
Rajendran was recognized with the honor during the 47th annual meeting of the American Association for Dental Research, held in conjunction with the 42nd annual meeting of the Canadian Association for Dental Research in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
At U.C. San Francisco, Rajendran directs the pre-doctoral program in periodontics. She earned her B.D.S. from the Sri Ramaswamy Memorial Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai and a certificate in periodontics and a M.S. in oral and craniofacial sciences from U.C. San Francisco.
Rajendran's research focuses on the clinical application of autologous blood products in regenerative dentistry. Other current research projects include an NIH-funded study on evaluating the spatial relationship between the microflora and the amount of saliva in the oral cavity, an AADR news release said.
The professor has also worked as a junior dentist at a private practice in Chennai and a junior resident at the Government Royapettah Hospital, also in Chennai, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She joined UCSF in June 2013 as a periodontics resident and then a clinical assistant professor in October 2016. She began her current position as director and associate professor in July 2017.
The AADR William B. Clark Fellowship was established in memory of William B. Clark and is supported by P&G Professional Oral Health, Crest + Oral-B. The award recognizes investigators carrying out clinical research in periodontology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.