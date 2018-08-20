Undocumented molecular biologist Syed Ahmed Jamal, who received an 11th hour reprieve from deportation as he was on a plane back to Bangladesh, has been granted a hearing by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Jamal, a resident of Lawrence, Kansas, who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement last January in front of his home, as he was preparing to take his daughter to school. Jamal’s Indian American attorney Rekha Sharma-Crawford said: “It’s a win, clearly.” (family photo, courtesy of Syed H. Jamal)