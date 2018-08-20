An undocumented Bangladeshi American molecular biologist, who was being removed from the country in February when he received an 11th hour reprieve, has been granted a hearing by the Board of Immigration Appeals.
Syed Ahmed Jamal, who has lived in the U.S. since 1987, has three U.S. citizen children. He holds graduate degrees in molecular biosciences and pharmaceutical engineering, and currently teaches physiology and nutrition courses at Donnelly College. He and his family live in Lawrence, Kansas.
Jamal arrived in the U.S. on an F-1 student visa, and then obtained an H-1B visa, and worked in the U.S. for a few years before he was laid off; he had 60 days to leave the country. Jamal’s wife, who came in on an H-4 visa as the spouse of an H-1B visa holder, lost her immigration status when her husband did.
Jamal’s Indian American attorney, Rekha Sharma-Crawford, announced Aug. 14 that the BIA had granted Jamal a full hearing, which will allow him to remain in the country for the next several months until his case is heard. No date has yet been set for the hearing, which will likely occur next year.
“It’s a win, clearly. “His removal is no longer imminent,” Sharma-Crawford said at a press conference Aug. 14 in her office. Sharma-Crawford said the hearing will determine whether Jamal is of good moral character, how long he has lived in the U.S., and whether he deserves to remain in the U.S.
The hearing could decide whether deportation proceedings could be lifted entirely for the professor, allowing him to remain in the country indefinitely.
“Previously, I’ve said I have full faith in the judicial system and this has shown to be true. I always say the glass is half full,” said Jamal with a smile at the press.
A change.org petition has been set up for Jamal – https://www.change.org/p/ice-help-to-stop-the-deportation-of-syed-jamal – which has gathered well over 100,000 signatures.
Taseen Jamal, the eldest son, wrote plaintively on the petition after his dad was arrested: “My little brother cries every night, my sister can't focus in school, and I cannot sleep at night. My mother is in trauma, and because she is a live organ donor, she only has one kidney, so the stress is very dangerous.”
“If he gets sent back to Bangladesh, his home country, he will be in grave danger, and people of his kind are persecuted there. My dad could likely would face persecution or even death at the hands of radical Islamist extremist gangs back in Bangladesh due to his liberal and secular writings and postings on social media platforms and publications,” wrote Jamal, adding that he would likely never see his father again.
Jamal’s brother, Syed H. Jamal, told India-West in January: “Syed has lived here for 31 years. He has served on school boards, volunteers with the elderly, and at our mosque. He is an upstanding resident of his community.”
“My brother is a Western-educated liberal Muslim. In Bangladesh, they are kidnapping professors every day. This could be his death sentence if he is sent back.”
Jamal was arrested in front of his home Jan. 24, as he was preparing to take his young daughter to school. His daughter had to watch her father being led away in handcuffs by ICE agents. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2Gbk9g8)
