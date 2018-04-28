UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games rapporteur and secretary general of the Adhoc Advisory Committee Shammi Rana and U.S. Ju-Jitsu Federation president Bruce R. Bethers recently met in Reno, Nev., to discuss the development of UNESCO.
Longtime friends, Bethers and Rana have worked together to grow ju-jitsu at the international level over the past 20 years.
The USJJF president commended the Indian American UNESCO official on his progress working with UNESCO for Traditional Sports & Games and the two, during the meeting, talked about the possibility of creating a Panamerican traditional ju-jitsu organization.
The function of the organization would be to safeguard, develop and promote traditional ju-jitsu in the Americas with Bethers coordinating the efforts for this Panamerican group under the guidelines of the UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games, according to a news release.
Harpreet Arora, chief financial officer of the United States Traditional Wrestling Society and joint secretary of Global Sikaran Federation, has offered his experience in martial arts as a participant in various karate, taekwondo and wushu events in India on the national level and to use his leadership to assist the new group with its financial strategies and business plan, it said.
Since its inception in 1971, the USJJF has provided multiple national training and certification programs for traditional focused ju-jitsuka as well as competition training and events at the state, regional, national and international level for sport-focused ju-jitsuka.
Its mission is to unify American ju-jitsuka with a foundation of mutual respect for all styles or systems of ju-jitsu as well as provide services and guidance to foster technical excellence, fellowship and human character development.
