FREMONT, Calif. – Brain-O-Magic, a unique after-school abacus (calculating table) based mental math program institute, with five centers in the Bay Area, held its seventh Annual Day at the Centerville Jr. High School here Mar. 18, attended by hundreds of children aged 5-13 wearing black t-shirts with the Brain-O-Magic logo with their parents and siblings at the school.
The program commenced in the afternoon with a competition for children in different levels and also included a graduation segment, prize distribution, carnival and games.
At Brain-O-Magic, the children use the Japanese abacus, the Soroban. The science behind the use of the abacus is that when children use both hands to move the abacus beads for small and large arithmetic calculations, the quick communication between the hands and brain stimulates the left and right side brain cells, promoting complete mind growth.
“I am trained in the abacus method of teaching that concentrates on brain exercises to keep the mind fit,” Puja Kasliwal, owner of the Fremont, Newark and Cupertino centers, told India-West. “Like our bodies need physical exercises to stay fit, our brains need mental stimulation. In our program, each child is challenged to listen, focus and concentrate. The benefits of our program are holistic educational and personality enhancement – beyond math,” the Indian American added. In 2014 the institute opened franchises in Pleasanton and San Ramon.
Several parents whose children are at the San Ramon center complimented Shamita, owner of the center, for running a great program.
“At Brain-O-Magic, we develop the less dominant right side of the brain and improve the communication and coordination between both sides,” Kasliwal said. “Children who participate in this program gain creativity, memory, speed and accuracy skills and an increase in self-confidence and self-reliance while showing remarkable improvements in academics.”
The competition section of the program was followed by the graduation ceremony, during which children of different ages who have cleared all ten levels of the program in the myriad centers were awarded prizes and degrees. Each level of the program is taught for 12 weeks with weekly classroom instruction of two hours.
From aspiring marine biologists to medical practitioners to budding singers to software engineers, young boys and girls of different ages confidently climbed the podium to collect their accolades while their parents and siblings cheered and clapped in the audience.
The different programs range from the Foundation course for children aged 5-7, in which they are taught to use the abacus for basic arithmetic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication and division), and the Fast Track program for children in the age group of 8-13 who have progressed using the abacus that requires concentration and coordinated interaction between eyes and hands (left and right sides of the brain). Children in the advanced level are taught to do mental calculations. Other programs like Mathemagician and Mentoring programs are available for older children.
Besides the abacus, other teaching methods like flash cards and fast writing techniques are also used and taught to enhance the children’s learning and knowledge retention via better listening, concentration and visualization. The institute also runs full-day summer camps that include Speech and Debate, Competitive Math and Computer Science streams.
“Our future plans include to grow our Cupertino Center that we opened in October last year and continue to expand to other locations as and when the right opportunities present,” Kasliwal told India-West. “I am very passionate about the program. I have seen huge growth in children attending these programs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.