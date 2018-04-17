The University of Cincinnati April 11 announced that a study conducted by College of Medicine researchers has discovered that a newly identified subset of a known genetic variant found primarily in individuals of South Asian descent may be a better marker for carriers of heart dysfunction.
Additionally, the study revealed that individuals with this genetic variant are more likely to develop early signs of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, the university news release noted.
The study, “Association of Cardiomyopathy with MYBPC3 D389V and MYBPC3Δ25bp Intronic Deletion in South Asian Descendants,” published in the April 11 edition of the journal JAMA Cardiology, was led by UC post-doctoral Fellow in the UC Division of Cardiovascular Health and Disease Shiv Kumar Viswanathan.
The variant is known as myosin binding protein C, cardiac 25-base pair deletion, or MYBPC3Δ25bp, and the subset variation as D389V, it said.
This variant and subset have not been found in populations outside of individuals with South Asian ancestry, it added.
“What we are seeing is the genetic variant is probably marking a population and within this group there can be a subpopulation that is even more at risk of cardiomyopathy,” the Indian American researcher said in a statement.
“We have previously shown that some of the people with no other mutation than just 25-base pair deletion, went on to have cardiomyopathy,” Viswanathan added. “If we can predict in that population those who are at higher risk, then we can hone in and focus on them and get them to a physician’s care faster.”
Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy occurs when heart muscle cells enlarge and cause the walls of the ventricles to thicken, the university explained.
The ventricle size often remains normal, but the thickening may block blood flow out of the ventricle and cause the heart to work harder. Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also commonly referred to as enlarged heart, can lead to sudden cardiac arrest, it added.
MYBPC3Δ25bp is prevalent in 4 percent to 6 percent of individuals of South Asian descent and while associated with a greater risk of various forms of cardiomyopathies and heart failure, it is not the only factor that may indicate whether someone develops heart dysfunction, noted UC Division of Cardiovascular Health and Disease professor and corresponding author Sakthivel Sadayappan.
For the study, researchers screened 2,401 South Asians living in the U.S. for MYBPC3Δ25bp and found that 6 percent, or 144 individuals, carried the genetic variant, the news release said.
Of that population, 9.6 percent, or 13 individuals, also carried the novel MYBPC3 variant D389V on the same single allele.
Researchers think the prevalence of both the variant and subset occurring in the population of people of South Asian descent to be 1 in 200 individuals, the university said.
“We checked 174 genes by next generation DNA sequencing that are known to be in the heart and possible mutations in these genes that could cause cardiomyopathies, and we found this particular subset variation stood out uniquely from the rest of the modest changes,” Sadayappan said.
Electrocardiograms along with blood and DNA samples were taken from study participants, who were divided into three groups: non-carriers of the genetic variant, individuals with only the genetic variant MYBPC3Δ25bp and individuals who have MYBPC3Δ25bp along with the new subset D389V.
Researchers found that D389V did not occur without MYBPC3Δ25bp and that individuals carrying the variant and its subset had significant increases in their left ventricular ejection fraction.
Viswanathan says the hearts of the 13 individuals in the study carrying the genetic variant and the new subset were on a pathway to hypertrophy, the university said.
“For these subjects, their heart is in an over-pumping phase,” the post-doctoral fellow said. “The heart goes through phases before it approaches hypertrophy. It becomes thick before it gets to a phase where it is pumping like crazy. The heart can’t sustain that force so it becomes thicker and then the thickness isn’t compensating so it loses the force and becomes like a floppy balloon,” he added.
“Everyone who had the myosin binding protein C, cardiac 25-base pair deletion and the D389V subset were heading toward hypertrophy. All of them had this super contraction phase,” Viswanathan continued. “We took the blood cells from them and made them into heart cells in the laboratory. The difference between those with 25-base deletion and those with the added subset is stark. The heart cells from the genetic variant subset are thicker, bigger and they are performing poorer than other samples.”
Sadayappan stressed that more study is needed to determine how environmental factors such as diet, stress and sedentary lifestyles impact the heart health of individuals carrying the genetic variant alone and those with the variant and newfound subset.
He says the study was done in the United States and needs to be replicated in South Asia, according to the news release.
Other contributors to the study included U.C. investigators Sangeetha Kandoi, Jennifer Schwanekamp and Dr. Richard Becker.
Additional authors of the study include Megan Puckelwartz of Northwestern University, Ashish Mehta, Philip Wong, Winston Shim and Chrishan Ramachandra all of the National Heart Research Institute in Singapore; Aravindakshan Jagadeesan, Gina Kuffel, Annie Thomas, and Michael Zilliox, all of Loyola University Chicago; and Nalla Durai, and Robert Molokie, both of the University of Chicago.
Also, Rama Shanker Verma of the Indian Institute of Technology Madras; Damodhar Suresh of St. Elizabeth Physicians Heart and Vascular; Philip Khoury of Cincinnati Children’s; Thriveni Sanagala and Hak Chiaw Tang of the National Heart Centre of Singapore; and Ralph Knoll and Elizabeth McNally of Northwestern University were authors in the study.
