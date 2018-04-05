An Indian American researcher at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, Muhammad Nihal Hussain, along with a team at the Collaboratorium for Social Media and Behavioral Studies, is diving deep into data mining the blogosphere.
Hussain, a fifth-year doctoral student in information science and a core researcher at COSMOS, is among the leads in a research group headed by Dr. Nitin Agarwal, Jerry L. Maulden-Entergy endowed chair of information science and COSMOS director, the university said in a news release.
In 2009, Agarwal developed a program called , a tool designed to track and analyze blogs and gain insights from the blogosphere, the university said.
Through it, COSMOS has been actively working on research studies that are supported by grants from the U.S. Office of Naval Research in the fight against cyber propaganda campaigns, tracked how anti-NATO groups reacted to information released during NATO’s exercises, and shed light on the migrant crises in Europe and Venezuela, according to the university.
Agarwal and Hussain also have trained NATO personnel to use Blogtrackers to analyze how false information and fake news stories are spread through social media, it said.
“There are not many universities who are analyzing blogs,” Hussain said in the release. “Most just analyze Twitter, but they are missing out on a great social media platform. Almost all fake news is posted on blogs first and then linked to on Twitter. You cannot influence a person in 280 characters, but you can influence people through blog posts.”
Hussain, a native of Hyderabad, graduated from Osmania University with a bachelor’s degree in information technology. While working as a systems engineer at Infosys, Hussain learned from a friend about research opportunities and graduate school options available at the College of Engineering and Information Technology at UA Little Rock, the university noted.
“I had joined UA Little Rock in 2014 to pursue my master’s degree in information quality with no intention to pursue a Ph.D., but the opportunity to work with Dr. Agarwal in COSMOS and developing the blog tracking tool led me to pursue my Ph.D. here,” he said.
Blogtrackers is currently in a beta stage and can only be accessed by researchers and others who have been trained to use it. However, Hussain is working to make Blogtrackers available for public use, according to the news release.
“I want to set up an automated crawler in Blogtrackers so it can collect data on its own without much human intervention,” he added. “Once the pipeline is set up to collect data, it would allow people to set up their own data set of blogs and to analyze blogs for their own purposes.”
In addition to researchers, Blogtrackers could be of great use to businesses, teachers, social scientists, journalists, public affairs personnel, and the military, Hussain noted in the release.
With Hussain set to graduate in December, he is pursuing opportunities to work in academia or for a research company. However, he would love to stay at UA Little Rock to continue researching and developing Blogtrackers for public use in the near future, the university said.
The Blogtrackers research project is supported in part by grants from the U.S. National Science Foundation, U.S. Office of Naval Research, U.S. Air Force Research Lab, U.S. Army Research Office, U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the Jerry L. Maulden/Entergy Endowment at the UA Little Rock.
