University of Colorado at Boulder professor Balaji Rajagopalan was named among the recently announced cohort of 2018 American Geophysical Union Fellows.
AGU announced the Fellows Aug. 10, a list announced annually since 1962, electing individuals whose visionary leadership and scientific excellence have fundamentally advanced research in their respective fields, AGU said in a news release.
This year, 62 members will make up the 2018 class of Fellows, an honor, according to AGU, bestowed on only 0.1 percent of AGU membership in any given year.
AGU Fellows are recognized for their scientific eminence in the earth and space sciences. Their breadth of interests and the scope of their contributions are remarkable and often groundbreaking, it said.
Rajagopalan is a professor of hydrology, water resources and environmental fluid mechanics, civil systems and environmental engineering at the University of Colorado’s Civil, Environmental and Architectural Engineering.
The Indian American educator earned a bachelor’s degree from the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra, a master’s from the Indian Statistical Institute and a doctorate from Utah State University.
In addition to his post at UC-Boulder, Rajagopalan is the associate editor of both the Geophysical Research Letters and ASCE Journal of Hydrologic Engineering, which he started in 2004. He has also been the recipient on numerous awards and nominations over the years.
Rajagopalan, along with the rest of the 2018 Fellows, will be honored at the union’s fall meeting, Dec. 12, in Washington, D.C.
